30th Anniversary Ultimate Backyard Living Expo, Hosted by California Pools & Landscape

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of their 30th Anniversary, California Pools & Landscape will be holding their 7th Annual Ultimate Backyard Living Expo on Saturday, January 19, 2019. They will be showcasing the trendiest 2019 technologies available for outdoor living and design.

Backyard Design California Pools & Landscape 30 years

California Pools & Landscape is holding their 30th Anniversary Ultimate Backyard Living Expo outside their Chandler Design Center. Explore a backyard's potential with their award-winning designers and customized 3-D renderings. The expo is the perfect venue to gather inspiration for dazzling pools, baja shelves, infinity or zero edges, submerged seating, and floating cocktail islands. Explore innovations in energy efficient lighting and pool cleaning technology, including new UV systems that use ultraviolet light to reduce chemical levels and make pools easier to maintain. California Pools & Landscape Ultimate Backyard Expo gives the public the year's best chance to get inspired, informed, and meet with Arizona's foremost designers and vendors.

This will all take place at 4320 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ, 85226. This event will be open to the public between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. There will be free admission and parking for expo attendees. Food Trucks, Face Painters, and Raffles will also be available.

"It has been over three decades since we started California Pools & Landscape. Our success has been from our high-quality products, customer service, and core values. We are truly grateful to be your preferred pool builder." -- Jeremy Smith, CEO & President.

California Pools and Landscape created the Outdoor Living Expo to offer the public an opportunity to envision their imagination for outdoor living spaces. They did this first by building relationships with outdoor exhibitors and vendors to create a home show style of event that focuses strictly on the backyard. California Pools & Landscape started as a small home business in 1988 and has expanded to be one of the top pool and landscape builders in Arizona. Being a family owned and operated company, California Pools & Landscape prides itself on offering an outstanding customer experience while bringing customers ultimate backyard dreams to life. They are able to focus on the customer and deliver only the highest quality product. California Pools & Landscape pride themselves on creating custom outdoor spaces and unparalleled customer service!

About California Pools & Landscape - Arizona

California Pools & Landscape is family owned and operated in Arizona for over 30 years. They are the only pool and landscape company to be awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award of Ethics. With over 30,000 pools build, they have zero ROC complaints as well as an A+ Accredited rating with the BBB. Being nationally recognized for their outdoor design capabilities is quite an honor but their top award is always a thrilled customer. For more information about California Pools & Landscape, please visit our website www.calpool.com or call (480) 345-0005.

Media Contact:

Nicole Shoppach

Event Coordinator

California Pools & Landscape

(480)345-0005

207763@email4pr.com

SOURCE California Pools & Landscape

Related Links

http://www.calpool.com

