30TH FREEDOM CLASSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS JANUARY 18 TO THE VSU MULTIPURPOSE CENTER

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Classic Festival celebrates its 30th event since its debut in 1996. Presented by Virginia Tourism Corporation (Virginia is for Lovers), this year's festival promises a thrilling celebration of HBCU culture, history, and excellence, honoring the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement.

The festival will take place on Saturday, January 18th at Virginia State University's (VSU) Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, VA. It will bring together basketball fans, alumni, students, and families for a day of spirited competition and celebration.

Freedom Classic Festival - a commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Civil Rights Movement - returns January 18th to the VSU Multipurpose Center. Now in its 30th year, this event has evolved into a community staple, connecting thousands of alumni, students, fans, and corporate partners.

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) serves as the presenting sponsor, embodying the rich legacy and community spirit of the festival. "The Freedom Classic is a timeless tradition that honors the excellence of HBCUs and the spirit of progress," said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "We are thrilled to partner as presenting sponsor for this milestone celebration and welcome everyone to experience what makes Virginia, and this festival, truly special."

Dominion Energy: Honoring Military Families

Dominion Energy returns as the official Military Sponsor, ensuring military families can attend and enjoy the event. "This partnership reflects the heart of the festival—creating space for gratitude, unity, and shared celebration," said Jennifer Williams, Event Manager.

Event Highlights

Basketball Games: Featuring the rivalry between Virginia Union University (VUU) and VSU women's and men's teams.





College Fair: Opportunities to meet collegiate representatives and explore academic programs.





Vendor Marketplace: Showcasing local and regional businesses.





Family-Friendly Fun: Entertainment, live music, interactive games, and special performances.





Entertainment, live music, interactive games, and special performances. Community Connection: Gathering of alumni, leaders, and organizations celebrating HBCU history and impact.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025





Time: Doors open at Noon; Women's Basketball Game at 1 PM; Men's Basketball Game at 3:30 PM





Location: VSU Multipurpose Center, 20809 2nd Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803





Admission: $25 General Admission at www.freedomclassicfestival.com.

About the Freedom Classic Festival

Debuting in 1996, the festival honors Civil Rights Movement trailblazers and celebrates HBCUs' contributions to education, culture, and social progress. It remains a beacon of unity, inspiration, and celebration.

"For 30 years, the Freedom Classic has been more than just basketball games—it's a movement," said Jennifer Williams. "We're proud to create an experience that honors heritage, inspires the future, and brings the community together."

For more information, visit www.freedomclassicfestival.com or contact Frances Burruss at 804-625-3457 or [email protected].

SOURCE Freedom Classic Festival