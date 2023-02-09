$31.1 Billion Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry to 2030 - Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Feb 09, 2023, 22:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- What are DNA-Probes?
- Recent Market Activity
- DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude
- DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications
- DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- The United States: Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics
- Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics Market
- Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
- Decoding the Genetic Puzzle
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell
- Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled
- Roche's Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame
- DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan
- Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005
- Market Opportunities
- DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- World's Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests
- Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA Probes Based Diagnostics
- AIDS: A Global Epidemic
- Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth
- Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"
- Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents
- Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics
- DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis
- Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
