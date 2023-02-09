$31.1 Billion Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry to 2030 - Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Abbott Molecular

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Luminex Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What are DNA-Probes?

Recent Market Activity

DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude

DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications

DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

The United States : Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics

: Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics Market

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Decoding the Genetic Puzzle

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell

Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled

Roche's Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame

DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005

Market Opportunities

DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

World's Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA Probes Based Diagnostics

AIDS: A Global Epidemic

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"

Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents

Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics

DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis

Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6g8lc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets