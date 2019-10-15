$31,530,000.00 Settlement Recovery For Two Minor Pedestrians And Their Families Against The City of Morgan Hill and Adverse Driver

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that our attorneys have obtained a settlement of $31,530,000.00 for a motor vehicle accident involving two minor pedestrians and their families in the City of Morgan Hill. This action was brought by six separate Plaintiffs, all members of one family, and as against Defendant Jacqueline Fontaine (adverse driver) and Defendant City of Morgan Hill, in an action entitled Patton, et al. v. Fontaine, et al., bearing Santa Clara County Superior Action No. 16-CV-303044.

This matter involved a tragic motor vehicle accident that took place on the 4th of July, 2016 due to an extremely dangerous intersection owned, controlled, and maintained by The City of Morgan Hill, which drastically and permanently changed the lives of this family. Two minor children who were cousins, ages 13 years old and 6 years old at the time of the accident, were violently hit by a motor-vehicle while in the crosswalk and in the presence of their family members, and suffered severe and permanent life changing injuries. The younger boy's physical injuries will eventually resolve; however, the older boy sustained a traumatic brain injury that has left him physically and cognitively disabled. The plaintiffs in this case were represented by Ayhan M. Menekshe, Catherine M. Adams, and Sondra E. Kirwan of the Menekshe Law Firm.

This $31,530,000.00 represents a combined settlement recovery, including $1,500,000.00 from Defendant Jacqueline Fontaine and $30,030,000.00 from Defendant City of Morgan Hill.

"On behalf of our client, we are satisfied with the outcome of this case and feel that the settlement will provide necessary help to seriously injured plaintiffs," said Ayhan M. Menekshe. Catherine M. Adams added, "We were honored to represent this entire family, who showed incredible strength in the wake of this life-changing event. As a result of this settlement, the family will have the resources to provide for the much-needed medical care and necessary modifications for daily living."

