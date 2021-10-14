$31.6B Global Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021-2027 Featuring Profiles of 25 Leading Players Including Pfizer, J&J, Roche, Novartis, and 3M

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Delivery Devices Market (2021-2027) by device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, etc have led to a growth in drug delivery devices. The surge in non-communicable diseases has also led to the demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods. Additionally, the growth of biologics is significantly contributing to the drug delivery device market.



However, factors such as drug recalls and biocompatibility issues with increased side effects are likely to restrain the market growth of drug delivery devices. Moreover, the time taken for approval of novel drugs is also likely to hamper the growth of drug delivery devices due to the subsequent delay in deliveries.



Market Segmentation

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented based on device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography.

By Device Type, the market is classified as smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, and others. Amongst all, the smart pills segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Oral, Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectable, Ocular, Nasal, Topical, and Others. Amongst all, the oral route of administration is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Others. Amongst all, the diabetes segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.

By Vehicle Outlook, the market is classified as a hydrogel, micelle, dendrimer, nanoparticle, liposomes, scaffold, niosomes, and mesoporous materials. Amongst all, the nanoparticle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

4th May 2020 : 3M has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for USD 650 million .

has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for . 22nd January 2020 : Bayer is venturing into an agreement with Exscientia for the identification and optimization of novel lead structures for potential drug candidates in treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases.

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Ailments

4.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Drug-Delivery Methods

4.2.1.3 Growth in the Biologics Markets

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cases of Drug Recalls

4.2.2.2 Biocompatibility Issues

4.2.2.3 High Time Taken for Approval of Novel Drugs

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growth in Nanotechnology and Technological Advancements

4.2.3.2 Growing R&D Investments

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Inefficiencies in Delivering Poorly Soluble Drugs

4.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals to Administer the Drugs

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Drug Delivery Device Market, by Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Pills

6.3 Inhalers

6.4 Drug Eluting Stents

6.5 Safety Syringes

6.6 Implantable Drug Delivery Device

6.7 Transdermal Patches

6.8 Others



7 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oral

7.3 Inhalation

7.4 Transdermal

7.5 Injectable

7.6 Ocular

7.7 Nasal

7.8 Topical

7.9 Others



8 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oncology

8.3 Infectious Diseases

8.4 Respiratory Diseases

8.5 Diabetes

8.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.7 Autoimmune Diseases

8.8 Central Nervous System Disorders

8.9 Others



9 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

9.5 Home Care Settings

9.6 Others



10 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Vehicles Outlook

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hydrogel

10.3 Micelle

10.4 Dendrimer

10.5 Nanoparticle

10.6 Liposome

10.7 Scaffold

10.8 Mesoporous Material

10.9 Niosomes



11 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 South America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.6 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Pfizer, Inc.

13.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

13.4 Novartis AG

13.5 3M

13.6 Bayer AG

13.7 uniQure N.V.

13.8 Shenzhen (SiBiono) GeneTech Co. Ltd (Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharmaceuticals)

13.9 Antares Pharma, Inc.

13.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.11 AstraZeneca plc

13.12 Becton Dickinson

13.13 Boehringer Ingelheim group

13.14 Consort Medical plc (Recipharm Group)

13.15 Insulet Corporation

13.16 Medtronic plc

13.17 Sulzer Ltd.

13.18 West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc.

13.19 Generex Biotechnology

13.20 Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.21 Aptar Pharma

13.22 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.23 Nemera

13.24 Biocorp Production.

13.25 Eli Lilly and Co.



