31 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 15 Practices Recognized in Chambers Latin America 2027 Guide

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-one attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in the Chambers Latin America 2027 Guide. Fifteen of the firm's practice areas were also recognized.

Chambers is a U.K.-based publisher of annual guides in several global markets and one of the world's leading providers of legal rankings, research, and analysis. Attorneys are selected for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with clients and practicing lawyers from around the world, according to the publication's website.

Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

"Greenberg Traurig combines initiative, practicality, knowledge and teamwork. The team is always available with innovative ideas and a strong commitment to solving problems, while remaining highly proactive and offering excellent availability."

"Greenberg is our trusted international law firm. Whenever we have a legal inquiry, we turn to them because we know their work is rigorous and timely."

"Greenberg Traurig consistently exceeds expectations. The team combines strong commercial awareness with a deep understanding of the client, enabling it to anticipate issues and provide practical guidance on how to address them."

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the Latin America 2027 Guide by region:

International Counsel

Mexico

Greenberg Traurig is recognized in the following practice areas in the 2027 Latin America Guide by region:

International Counsel

Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Mexico

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Competition/Antitrust

Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Energy & Natural Resources: Power

Environment

International Trade/WTO

Labour & Employment

Projects

Public Law

Real Estate

TMT (Telecoms, Media, Technology)

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig (GT)'s award-winning Latin America Practice utilizes resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, and Washington, D.C., as well as multiple locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 110 lawyers to help clients identify potential avenues of growth and capitalize on business opportunities throughout Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America and has established deep relationships with financial entities, government agencies, and key players in the region over several decades. Since its inception, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. In addition, we represent multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals across the globe that seek to set up operations in Latin America. By addressing real-world problems with pragmatic and innovative strategies, our team has become a go-to practice in the region. Additionally, for more than 20 years, we have sponsored an international associate program that accepts lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world, enabling them to practice law and grow with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network while continuing to expand resources for clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP