31% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Hysterometers Market | Evolving Opportunities with Adlin Plasticos Ltda., MedGyn Products Inc. & Novomed Group | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The hysterometers market covers the following areas:

The report on the hysterometers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Driver - IUDs are 99% effective in preventing pregnancies and their insertion and removal process is simple and safe. They can also be used even after miscarriages, abortions, or childbirth without hampering the fertility of women. The growing awareness about family planning has increased the adoption of IUDs. Government and non-profit organizations (NPOs) across the world are encouraging the use of IUDs for safe and effective birth control measures among people. The demand for hysterometers is expected to increase with the growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs. This is expected to drive the growth of the global hysterometers market size during the forecast period.

Challenge - Perforation of the uterus can occur during hysterometry, hysteroscope insertion, or cervical dilation. Also, the risk of endocervical or endometrial lesions exists during the insertion of the hysterometer, hysteroscope, or dilation with rods without actual uterus perforation. Moreover, an improper hysterectomy can sometimes cause complications such as bleeding, ureter damage, infection, bladder or bowel damage, blood clots, vaginal problems, early menopause, failure of ovaries, and general anesthetic complications. Therefore, risks associated with the improper use of hysterometers and complications in applications where hysterometers are used can decrease the demand for hysterometers and obstruct the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others), Type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The hysterometers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adlin Plasticos Ltda.

MedGyn Products Inc.

Novomed Group

Panpac Medical Corp.

Parburch Medical Developments Ltd.

Ri.Mos. Srl

Sklar Surgical Instruments

SMB Corp. of India

STERYLAB Srl

The Cooper Co. Inc.

Hysterometers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adlin Plasticos Ltda., MedGyn Products Inc., Novomed Group, Panpac Medical Corp., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., Ri.Mos. Srl, Sklar Surgical Instruments, SMB Corp. of India, STERYLAB Srl, and The Cooper Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

