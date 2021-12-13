31% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Wireless Microphone Market |Convenience of Wireless Technology to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the wireless microphone market - Request a Free Sample Report

Wireless Microphone Market: Driver & Challenge

Convenience of wireless technology to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the wireless microphone market is the convenience of wireless technology. The emergence of wireless technology is one of the major technological advances in the 21st century. Short-range radio waves help in sharing data such as pictures, music, documents, and videos. These waves are also used in microphones and speakers to collect voice or sound, convert it into electronic signals, and transfer signals without wires, which helps in sharing sound from a smart device to a wireless audio device. The increased use of wireless headphones with integrated microphones is likely to increase the requirement for wireless microphones rather than conventional wired microphones.

Privacy and security concerns to impede growth

The privacy and security concerns will be a major challenge for the wireless microphone market during the forecast period. As wireless audio devices such as microphones stay connected with communication networks, they are exposed to the risks of cybersecurity hacks. Vendors have become increasingly cautious due to the growing incidences of cybersecurity attacks. Unauthorized collection transfer and use of personal data are some of the biggest challenges associated with using wireless microphones.

Wireless Microphone Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the wireless microphone market by Type (handheld, clip-on, and tabletop) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The wireless microphone market share growth by the handheld segment will be significant for revenue generation. Handheld wireless microphones are expected to be the most demanded wireless microphones. These microphones are battery-powered and are connected with amplifying devices and recording devices through Bluetooth or radio waves. Handheld wireless microphones are being used by ground news reporters to support their mobility and negate background sounds. Moreover, these microphones are increasingly being used in live shows and concerts by artists. Considering these factors, the market for handheld wireless microphones is expected to grow.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

