31% of site traffic originating from Twitter's second largest market is likely fake, new study finds.

The new data comes on the heels of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid, which was recently put on hold until more clarity could be provided into the number of bot users on the platform. CHEQ itself had published broader global data from a sample of 5.2 million site visits, shedding more light on the unfolding story.

"Seeing these numbers coming from such a major market like Japan, is indicative of the state of the 'Fake Web' and sheds a light on the magnitude of the issue. Bots, fake users and malicious actors now makeup a massive portion of the internet, and Twitter is obviously suffering from this phenomena," said Guy Tytunovich, Founder and CEO of CHEQ. "The risk we see is the public losing trust in major platforms, news sources and big tech at large, as well as businesses who struggle to conduct themselves efficiently in an increasingly fake web".

