31% of Wearables Market Growth to Originate from North America, Key Players are Developing Innovative Products and Constantly Increasing their R&D Investments to Compete in the Market

The Wearables Market value is set to grow by USD 23.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Wearables Market - Growing Market for Counterfeit Products to Challenge the Market Growth

The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Most of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets. Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearable electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products. For instance, in November 2019, more than 19,000 counterfeit smartwatches under the Jamsonic brand name were seized at the Canada-U.S. border. Smartwatches with the exact same hardware and software orientations as Apple watches were advertised in one of the biggest online retail stores in China. Those devices were available at significantly lower prices than the original products. Therefore, such counterfeiting of wearable devices will hinder market growth.

Some of the Major Wearables Companies -

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

The wearables market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products, and they are constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Smartwatches - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wireless headphones - size and forecast 2020-2025

HMDs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart bands - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Information technology spending

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Smartwatches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: HMDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Smart bands - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 49: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Acer Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 52: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 54: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 57: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 59: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 65: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: LG Electronics Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 74: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 85: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

Exhibit 90: Xiaomi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Xiaomi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Xiaomi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Xiaomi Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

