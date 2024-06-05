314e Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance: Ensuring Greater Trust and Data Security

YARDLEY, Pa., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation, a major provider of healthcare IT products and solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This marks an important milestone in the company's commitment to data privacy and security.

SOC 2® compliance is a rigorous standard established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It ensures that service organizations adhere to one or more of the five Trust Services Criteria (TSC) outlined by the AICPA - Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance in the Security category proves our strong commitment to preserving the highest standards of data security and privacy," says Abhishek Begerhotta, Founder and CEO of 314e.

314e's audit was performed by Johanson Group LLP , a distinguished certification body specializing in SOC 2 audits, in partnership with Vanta . It confirms that 314e's company-wide security measures and controls meet industry-leading standards, further enhancing the company's credibility and reliability for its healthcare customers.

"While achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a major landmark, our journey towards enhancing security measures continues," adds Abhishek, "We remain dedicated to investing in cutting-edge technologies, robust processes, and comprehensive training to ensure the ongoing protection of our customers' data."

With a vision aimed at helping customers achieve the quadruple aim of healthcare - reducing costs, enhancing patient experience, improving population health, and bolstering team well-being - 314e continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare landscape.

About 314e Corporation

314e is a leading provider of healthcare software and services. Since its inception in 2004 in the Silicon Valley, 314e has provided products and services to over 250 health systems and payors. 314e's products include Jeeves (an AI-powered just-in-time EHR training platform), Dexit (a cloud-native document management system), Muspell Archive (a FHIR-native healthcare data archive), ZSegment (a cloud-native healthcare integration engine), Veritable (an insurance eligibility and claims status verification platform) and Practifly (a healthcare marketing platform). These offerings accelerate quality and innovation across the healthcare industry. Learn more about 314e at 314e.com .

