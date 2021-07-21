314e Corporation Appoints Dr. Sivakumaran Raman as Chief Product Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation announced clinical informatics expert Dr. Sivakumaran "Siv" Raman as the newest member of its leadership team as their Chief Product Officer.

Dr. Raman last ran an independent Health IT Consultancy named Lumilla. Prior to Lumilla, he was the Chief Analytics Officer at ZeOmega, served as the Staff Vice-President of Data Integration and Clinical Informatics at Anthem, and functioned as Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Optum. Dr. Raman was also previously a part of the Institute for Health Informatics' core faculty at the University of Minnesota.

314e has built an extensive analytics and integration offering under the brand Muspell. Dr. Siv Raman will lead the development of offerings under the Muspell umbrella.

Abhishek Begerhotta, the CEO of 314e Corporation, said, "We are delighted to have a seasoned healthcare IT leader like Siv Raman on board. His presence will surely help us build extremely robust and meaningful solutions for enterprise healthcare customers in the areas of analytics and integration."

"I am excited to join 314e at a juncture where they are taking a significant leap in creating products and services that will have a profound impact on the way hospitals and health systems use technology on the cloud," said Dr. Siv Raman.

About 314e Corporation

314e is a healthcare IT product and solution company working with over 250 enterprise customers in the US and Canada. Since 2006, it has catered to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies, enabling their digital transformation journey via cloud adoption, big data, integration, digital learning, electronic health record optimization, and revenue cycle management.

