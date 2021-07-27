314e Corporation Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at 314e. 96% of employees said it's a great place to work as people care about each other.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that 314e is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Getting Great Place to Work-Certified™ is very important for us as it shows the level of trust that our employees place in their leaders," said Alok Sharma, COO. "We will continue to build on our strengths and improve on areas where we can do better. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at 314e as they are the reason for 314e's reputation, success, profitability and customer experience."

314e is excited about this certification as it showcases the level of pride and fulfillment that our employees experience in their jobs and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues.

About 314e Corporation

314e is a healthcare IT product and solution company working with over 250 enterprise customers in the US and Canada. Since 2006, it has catered to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies, enabling their digital transformation journey via cloud adoption, big data, integration, digital learning, electronic health record optimization, and revenue cycle management.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

