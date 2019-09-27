$319.57 Mn Crop Oil Concentrates Market - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crop Oil Concentrates - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crop Oil Concentrates market accounted for $187.55 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $319.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as an increase in the need to reduce the pesticide application and growth of precision farming are driving the market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices like petroleum act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, advent of precision farming can create opportunities for tank mix formulations will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Crop Oil Concentrate used in or associated with agrochemical formulations in tank mixtures to improve and ensure the performance of active ingredients during crop management. It is a mixture of a surfactant and a non-phytotoxic superior kind of agricultural spray oil. They build the activity of herbicides and, in this way, care should be exercised when herbicide spray containing this concentrate is applied to new varieties or highly inbred lines. It may also increase the adequacy of the spray mixture.



By Application, herbicides segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This due to rising in the cultivation area of herbicide-tolerant crops and high weed resistance to herbicide formulations. Furthermore, as per industry specialists, usage of adjuvants including COC remains high in herbicides due to its expanding application rate according to labels provided by pesticide makers. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high presence of COC manufacturers and adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Cereals & Grains

5.5 Other Crop Types

5.5.1 Turfs

5.5.2 Sugar Crops

5.5.3 Ornamentals



6 Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Surfactant Concentration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Between 15% and 25%

6.3 Greater Than 25%

6.4 Less Than 15%



7 Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Herbicides

7.3 Fungicides

7.4 Insecticides

7.5 Plant Growth Regulators

7.6 Other Applications

7.6.1 Miticides

7.6.2 Defoliants

7.6.3 Fertilizers

7.6.4 Micronutrients



8 Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Innvictis Crop Care

10.2 Wilbur-Ellis

10.3 Croda International

10.4 BRANDT Consolidated

10.5 CHS Inc.

10.6 KALO Inc.

10.7 BASF

10.8 Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc.

10.9 Winfield United

10.10 Helena Agri-Enterprises

10.11 Precision Laboratories, LLC

10.12 Plant Health Technologies (Jr Simplot)



