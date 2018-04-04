31st Annual APBO Conference Brings Asia/Pacific Business Insights to DTLA

This year's conference will feature keynote speeches from such in-the-know experts as former U.S. Ambassador to China, the Honorable Gary Locke; APCO Worldwide Chairman for Greater China, James McGregor; and Vice President and Managing Director of the Asia Society Policy Institute, Wendy Cutler.

A full roster of speakers and more information about the conference is available at http://apboconference.com/speakers/.

WHAT: 31st Annual Asia/Pacific Business Outlook Conference

WHEN: April 16 and 17, 2018

WHERE: The LA Hotel, Downtown (333 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071)

WHO: A unique mixture of over 50 leading academic, business and government experts

WHY: Be the first to hear directly from the speakers, participants and a nationwide group of about 300 American managers looking to become more competitive in the dynamic Asia/Pacific marketplace.

The USC Marshall School of Business and the U.S. Department of Commerce have been working together on APBO since 1988 to help exporters and investors take advantage of tremendous opportunities and overcome challenges in the constant changing economies of Asia. More than just a business conference, APBO is a comprehensive networking and learning experience designed to provide business leaders with the contacts and the latest, relevant and valuable information available–all focused, organized and distilled into two invaluable days, including private one-on-one appointments with senior commercial officers from American embassies and consulates in 18 economies.

