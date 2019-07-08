31st Annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Kicks Off with 12 Composers from Eight Countries

This year, several high-profile composers will mentor the group, including Oscar nominees (and multiple Emmy winners) John Debney ( Elf, Iron Man 2 ) and Bruce Broughton ( Silverado, The Rescuers Down Under ), Grammy-nominated Tom Holkenborg ( Mad Max Fury Road, Deadpool ), as well as program alumni Amie Doherty ( Undone) , Julia Newmann ( Doubt ), Joseph Trapanese ( The Greatest Showman ) and Austin Wintory ( The Banner Saga 1-3) . The Workshop is led and programmed by ASCAP Film & TV executives Michael Todd and Jennifer Harmon .

Another ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop alum, award-winning film and television composer Didier Lean Rachou (Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush: Alaska), this year bestows for the first time the newly created ASCAP Foundation Lucy and Didier Lean Rachou Award to Workshop participant Clementine Charuel. The award is given to a French citizen who shows potential to make a true impact to the scoring community. In addition to a cash prize, Charuel will receive year-long mentoring sessions from Rachou (who holds dual French-American citizenship).

Shawn LeMone, SVP Membership, Film & TV, ASCAP, said: "It is always a pleasure to get to know the talented composers who take part in the Workshop. Decades ago, ASCAP created the Workshop to give composers the support and connections they need to take their careers to that next level, whether scoring for major Hollywood films or leading independent projects. It is just one of the many ways ASCAP supports our members at every stage of their careers and we're so proud of the composers that have gotten a leg up because of it."

Other Workshop alumni since its 1988 launch include Joseph Bishara (Insidious 1-4), who recently scored Annabelle Comes Home which debuted in theaters on June 26; Matthew Margeson (Rocketman); Daniel James Chan (Legends of Tomorrow); Sherri Chung (Riverdale); Jim Dooley (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events); Antonio Di Iorio (additional music: Alita: Battle Angel); Rob Duncan (S.W.A.T.); Layla Minoui (Vampirina); Maurizio Malagnini (Call the Midwife); Cliff Martinez (Drive); Mateo Messina (Superstore); Kevin Lax (The First Purge); Trevor Morris (Vikings); Atli Örvarsson (Chicago Fire) and Erica Weis (American Housewife).

Workshop participants were chosen from hundreds of applicants by a team of professional composers. The 2019 participants are listed below along with their hometowns:

Alex Redfern ( London, UK )

( ) Carlos Simon ( Atlanta, GA , USA)

( , USA) Chris Forsgren ( Stockholm, Sweden )

( ) Chris Ryan ( Massapequa, NY , USA)

( , USA) Christy Carew ( Vancouver, BC , Canada )

( , ) Clementine Charuel ( Paris, France )

) Harlan Hodges ( Plainview, TX , USA)

( , USA) Joep Sporck (Maastricht, NL)

(Maastricht, NL) Max Lombardo (Padova, Italy )

(Padova, ) Mike MacLennan ( Oxfordshire, UK )

( ) Sarah Lynch ( Dublin, Ireland )

( ) Stefano Sacchi ( Milan, Italy )

Among the top-tier composers and film music executives that have lectured in the program over its lifetime are Henry Mancini, Elmer Bernstein, Randy Newman, Hans Zimmer, James Newton Howard, John Powell, Danielle Diego (FOX), Rebecca Morellato (FOX), Geoff Zanelli, Mitchell Leib (Disney), Kaylin Frank (Disney), Garry Schyman, Eímear Noone, Michael Levine, Layla Minoui, David Vanacore, Atli Örvarsson, Ron Jones, Jeff Cardoni, Michael Giacchino, Tracy McKnight, Lorne Balfe, Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders, Alicen Schneider (NBC), Heitor Pereira, Mike Knobloch (Universal), Mark Isham, Charles Bernstein, Alf Clausen, Tony Scudellari (Sony), Ramin Djawadi, Michael Brook, Peter Asher, Bruce Broughton, Randy Spendlove (Paramount), Brian Tyler, Justin Lin, Sean Callery, Mark Snow and John Debney.

Read more about the 2019 participants in the ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop: http://www.ascap.com/lafsw19 .

