31st Street Capital Acquires Floors For Living, LLC., Based in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 31st Street Capital has acquired its fourth flooring company, Floors For Living. LLC., headquartered in Houston, Texas. Floors For Living has been serving the Houston area since 2013. The 34,000 square foot warehouse and corporate office is located at 8911 S Sam Houston Pkwy W #100, Missouri City, TX 77489, and the company has 22 additional showrooms that serve communities from Conroe to Lake Jackson. Floors For Living is Houston's #1 retail flooring company. Started by Kurt Duitsman in 2013, Floors For Living expanded rapidly, adding 20 retail locations in their first five years! The team has built a great reputation in the Houston market by living up to their motto "The Flooring Experts so you don't have to be."

31st Street Capital purchased its first flooring company, Floor Source, in 2018. Floor Source, established in 2010, serves the Phoenix and Scottsdale residential and commercial market with two showrooms and expects to open third location in late 2021. Floor Source has seen explosive growth far more than industry norms and is positioned for sustained and continued growth due to their commitment to honesty, value, and integrity. The second acquisition, Flooring Expo by Carpet King is based in Minneapolis, Minn. Flooring Expo by Carpet King has 13 showrooms and has been serving the Twin Cities for over 75 years and has experienced growth of over 40% in the year since acquisition in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. The third flooring company, Total Flooring, Inc., is located in the suburbs of Chicago, Ill. Total Flooring has provided the finest quality flooring in the Chicago area since 1992. The 5,000 square foot showroom offers a large array of flooring solutions for residential and commercial projects. The acquisition of Floors For Living adds another strong performing business to 31st Street Capital's portfolio in a strategic marketplace with rapid growth potential. This acquisition brings 31st Street Capital's flooring revenue to approximately $85,000,000 in 2021. It is the intent of 31st Street Capital to continue their growth both within their existing portfolio of flooring companies as well as through further flooring acquisitions in major US markets.

"Everyone at Floors For Living is very excited to begin working with 31st St. We couldn't have handpicked better partners to carry our vision into the future," said Jeff Streeter, COO of Floors For Living.

"31st Street Capital takes a long-term view on growth, and we believe that to achieve greatness in any business you have to focus on and invest in the people in those businesses. We will continue to seek opportunities where strong local businesses can benefit from our investment of capital, coaching, and marketing expertise. It's also critically important that they are culturally aligned with our mission and approach" says Nick Bock, owner and CEO of 31st Street Capital. "Our team has a real passion for people and the businesses they run. We are wholly invested in supporting these businesses to enhance their growth and help them move towards the ultimate goal of being the dominant flooring company in their market."

ABOUT 31ST STREET CAPITAL: 31st Street Capital is a family-owned Holding Company that was founded in 2018, by Nick and Erin Bock. Their unique business approach is centered around finding companies with existing management teams in place, then investing in those teams and businesses with the goal of holding and growing them long term. 31st Street Capital is intentional about choosing the right companies to add to their portfolio and believe in making an impact with its employees, its companies and in the communities they serve. To learn more, please visit www.31stCapital.com.

