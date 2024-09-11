32 Biosciences Emerges from Stealth Mode with New Approach to Gut Microbiome Medicine

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 32 Biosciences, pronounced "Three Squared Biosciences," proudly announces its emergence from stealth mode, with new microbiome diagnostic management tools and microbiome-based interventions. The company intends to revolutionize healthcare with its novel approach to gut microbiome medicine.

Chronic diseases continue to pose a significant challenge despite years of progress in medical research and care. While medical advancements have extended lifespan, they have not necessarily improved health-span, partly due to a focus on treating illness rather than emphasizing preventive health. Additionally, scientists point to modern dietary habits and widespread antibiotic use as disrupting the gut microbiome—a crucial yet frequently neglected component of our health.

The gut microbiome is increasingly recognized as a vital component of overall health, sometimes referred to as the sixth vital organ. Dysbiosis, or disruption of this intricate system, can lead to systemic inflammation, heightened infection risk, and a range of chronic diseases. As of now, there are no universally standardized measures for the functional health of the gut microbiome.

32 Biosciences is addressing this critical need with its gut microbiome platform technologies. One of its lead assets, GB-0001, is an advanced diagnostic management tool that aims to provide a standardized measure of functional gut microbiome health and have a direct impact on clinical decision-making. If approved, GB-0001 would help health care professionals monitor gut health while modifying medication and nutrition, ultimately restoring gut microbiome health. GB-0001 will also support the development of microbiome-based interventions for disease prevention and treatment such as CS-0003, a lead therapeutic asset intended to target virulent gene expression while promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. Finally, 32 Biosciences plans to introduce science-based nutritional products to restore and maintain functional gut microbiome health.

"At 32 Biosciences, we are pioneering a new approach to medicine by leveraging our advanced microbiome scientific research to create clinically validated physician management tools for diagnosing and addressing dysbiosis—an important factor in the development of many diseases," said Peter Farmakis, CEO. "Our intent is to better serve patients who currently have limited FDA-approved options and also to create significant financial value by addressing high unmet needs in large economic markets."

The company's approach is built on research by scientific co-founders John Alverdy, MD, and Eugene Chang, MD, from The University of Chicago, and Joseph Pierre, PhD, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their innovative microbiome research and development has been supported by $119 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants. 32 Biosciences scientific founders partnered with The University of Chicago Duchossois Family Institute to produce GB-0001 and The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering to produce CS-0003 technologies.

32 Biosciences is a healthcare company dedicated to advancing gut microbiome medicine. The company is committed to developing microbiome diagnostic management tools and microbiome-based interventions to enhance health-span by addressing the pivotal role of the gut microbiome in overall well-being. Established in 2023, 32 Biosciences was formalized as the parent company in April 2024 to wholly owned subsidiaries, Covira, established in 2018, and Gateway Biome, established in 2022.

