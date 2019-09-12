32 Government and Industry Participants Selected for 2020 ACT-IAC Voyagers Class
Rising leaders in government and industry peer-nominated for leadership advancement
Sep 12, 2019, 10:06 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today officially announced its 2020 Voyagers Program participants. This nine month leadership and professional development program pairs 16 government with 16 industry professionals to collectively engage, develop and prepare for future leadership roles in federal IT.
The ACT-IAC Voyagers Program is the only leadership and professional development program of its kind that allows an open and trusted partnership for government and industry mid-level professionals. The 2020 Voyagers Program participants were nominated by their respective government agency or company sponsor and evaluated by a panel of senior government and industry executives on their individual professional leadership accomplishments and their potential for future advancement within their organization.
2020 Government Voyager Program participants:
Amanda Anderson, Department of Veterans Affairs
John Burke, General Services Administration
Emmanuel Osei Darko, General Services Administration
Lisa Guevara Escobar, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Lynsey Lanier, Environmental Protection Agency
David Maron, Department of Veterans Affairs
William Milline, Department of Veterans Affairs
Elizabeth Moody, General Services Administration
Sherrie Pearson, General Services Administration
Benita Proctor, National Institutes of Health
Darshak Sangoi, General Services Administration
Melissa Scott, General Services Administration
Jason Smith, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Robert S., Department of Homeland Security
Rebecca Ubert, Department of Veterans Affairs
Christian Yancey, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
2020 Industry Voyager Program participants:
Satish Alluri, Karsun Solutions, LLC
Beth Bauer, TeraThink
Jared Bell, T-Rex Solutions, LLC
Matthew Braunscheidel, Booz Allen Hamilton
Kevin Burchinski, Ernst & Young
Anthony Custardo, CTAC
Rachel De Geyndt, LMI
Michael Edelin, Leidos
Emily Fuerst, General Dynamics Information Technology
Brian Galuski, Unisys
Greg Goldbach, Solutions By Design II, LLC
Muhammad Khan, Verizon
Michael Mastrangelo, Brillient Corporation
Jessica Price, NuAxis Innovations
Spencer Swayne, The Ambit Group
Lindsey Urrutia, Seventh Sense Consulting
2020 Voyagers Program Leadership:
Emma Antunes, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Government Chair)
Karlene Stecchi, Tantus Technologies (Industry Chair)
Jylinda Johnson, General Dynamics Information Technology (Industry Vice Chair)
Juan Robles, Karsun Solutions, LLC (Industry Vice Chair)
Patrick Sisk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Government Vice Chair)
William Spencer, General Services Administration (Government Vice Chair)
About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action
The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.
SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)
Share this article