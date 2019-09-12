32 Government and Industry Participants Selected for 2020 ACT-IAC Voyagers Class

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) today officially announced its 2020 Voyagers Program participants. This nine month leadership and professional development program pairs 16 government with 16 industry professionals to collectively engage, develop and prepare for future leadership roles in federal IT.

The ACT-IAC Voyagers Program is the only leadership and professional development program of its kind that allows an open and trusted partnership for government and industry mid-level professionals. The 2020 Voyagers Program participants were nominated by their respective government agency or company sponsor and evaluated by a panel of senior government and industry executives on their individual professional leadership accomplishments and their potential for future advancement within their organization.

2020 Government Voyager Program participants:

Amanda Anderson, Department of Veterans Affairs

John Burke, General Services Administration

Emmanuel Osei Darko, General Services Administration

Lisa Guevara Escobar, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Lynsey Lanier, Environmental Protection Agency

David Maron, Department of Veterans Affairs

William Milline, Department of Veterans Affairs

Elizabeth Moody, General Services Administration

Sherrie Pearson, General Services Administration

Benita Proctor, National Institutes of Health

Darshak Sangoi, General Services Administration

Melissa Scott, General Services Administration

Jason Smith, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Robert S., Department of Homeland Security

Rebecca Ubert, Department of Veterans Affairs

Christian Yancey, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

2020 Industry Voyager Program participants:

Satish Alluri, Karsun Solutions, LLC

Beth Bauer, TeraThink

Jared Bell, T-Rex Solutions, LLC

Matthew Braunscheidel, Booz Allen Hamilton

Kevin Burchinski, Ernst & Young

Anthony Custardo, CTAC

Rachel De Geyndt, LMI

Michael Edelin, Leidos

Emily Fuerst, General Dynamics Information Technology

Brian Galuski, Unisys

Greg Goldbach, Solutions By Design II, LLC

Muhammad Khan, Verizon

Michael Mastrangelo, Brillient Corporation

Jessica Price, NuAxis Innovations

Spencer Swayne, The Ambit Group

Lindsey Urrutia, Seventh Sense Consulting

2020 Voyagers Program Leadership:

Emma Antunes, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Government Chair)

Karlene Stecchi, Tantus Technologies (Industry Chair)

Jylinda Johnson, General Dynamics Information Technology (Industry Vice Chair)

Juan Robles, Karsun Solutions, LLC (Industry Vice Chair)

Patrick Sisk, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Government Vice Chair)

William Spencer, General Services Administration (Government Vice Chair)

About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

