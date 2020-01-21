32 HighTower Advisors Honored on Forbes' 2020 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three dozen HighTower advisors have been named to the Forbes 2020 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual list spotlights the top advisors in all 50 states, and this year's includes more than 4,000 wealth managers from around the country, including the following HighTower advisors:

Pamela Abraham of HighTower Fort Myers in Ft. Myers, Fla.

of in Ft. Myers, Fla. Barbara Archer of HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, Mo.

of HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors in David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Bahnsen Group in PJ Banazek of Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.

of Morgia Wealth Management in Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of RJ Wealth Management in Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

of TC Wealth Management in Moss Crosby of HighTower Twickenham in Huntsville, Ala.

of HighTower Twickenham in Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in John Egan of The Egan Group in Madison, N.J.

of The Egan Group in Jay Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Folsom, Calif.

of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Deborah Feldman of Leonetti & Associates in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

of Leonetti & Associates in Tom Foley of HighTower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

of HighTower Omaha in Jeff Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna Va.

of VWG Wealth Management in JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Andrew Hill of Hill Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Hill Wealth Management in Peter Klein of Klein Wealth Management in Melville, N.Y.

of Klein Wealth Management in Lars Knudsen of HighTower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.

of in Mark Kravietz of MK Wealth Management in Melville, N.Y.

of MK Wealth Management in Jeff Leventhal of HighTower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

of in Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group in Mark Masterson of HighTower Naples in Naples, Fla.

of in David Molnar of HighTower San Diego in San Diego, Calif.

of in Matt Otto of The Otto Group in Sarasota, Fla.

of The Otto Group in Joel Rand of The Rand Group in Kihei, Hawaii

of The Rand Group in Paul Rand of The Rand Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Rand Group in Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen , Col.

of The Rosenau Group in , Col. Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners in Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

of Shaffer Wealth Management in Ron Weiner of RDM Financial Group in Westport, Conn.

of RDM Financial Group in Bob White of Morse, Towey & White Group in New York, N.Y.

of Morse, Towey & White Group in Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Portland, Maine

"It's exciting to see such a long list of HighTower advisors honored for doing what they excel at: providing insightful, hands-on service to help clients achieve their dreams," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower. "To everyone featured on this year's list: congratulations. You are the key to our success as a business, and we are so proud of all you have accomplished."

The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including the experience levels, credentials, revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience of more than 32,000 nominees.

In 2019, HighTower advisors appeared on Forbes' lists of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Advisors and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators and Women to Watch lists.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/

