32% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Data Analytics Market|Evolving Opportunities with Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp. & Microsoft Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The data analytics market covers the following areas:

The report on the data analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the extensive use of modern technology in company operations as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the integration of data from different sources may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The Data Analytics Market is segmented by Component (services, software, and hardware) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The data analytics market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the data analytics market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Few Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

The data analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. - The company offers Analytics on AWS which offers machine learning integration, unified data access, security, governance, and others.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers IBM Cloud Pak for data, IBM Watson Studio, and IBM Watson assistant under Analytics which provides a trusted data foundation for AI, Reduce regulatory and reputational risk, integrate AI into workflows, and others

Microsoft Corp.- The company offers Microsoft Power BI which has advanced AI capabilities, apply for additional data protection, and more easily share insights across the organization.

Mu Sigma Inc. - The company offers an Art of Problem Solving System under data analytics solution which offers outcomes, behaviors, insights, interdependency analysis, and others.

Oracle Corp. - The company offers Oracle analytics which is a complete platform with ready-to-use services for a wide variety of workloads and data. Offering valuable, actionable insights from all types of data in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid deployment-Oracle Analytics empowers business users, data engineers, and data scientists to access and process relevant data, evaluate predictions, and make quick, accurate decisions.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The data analytics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Data Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 196.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sisense Inc., Tableau Software LLC, ThoughtSpot Inc. , and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

