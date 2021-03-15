$320,000 in Direct Purchaser Settlements reached with Fuel Senders Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios LLP; and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Yazaki and DENSO Defendants. The lawsuit claimed that Defendants conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of Fuel Senders sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased Fuel Senders in the United States between January 1, 2001 and December 27, 2016 directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures): DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; Yazaki Corporation; and Yazaki North America, Inc.

A hearing will be held on June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Sean F. Cox, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 817, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlements with Yazaki and DENSO Defendants totaling $320,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; and (2) whether the Court should approve the proposed plan of distribution of Yazaki and DENSO settlement proceeds to members of the settlement classes.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about March 4, 2021. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Yazaki and DENSO settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Class Member must take to (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds, (2) object to the settlements, or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/FuelSenders, or by calling 1-800-416-8107, or writing to Fuel Senders Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 5053, Portland, OR 97208-5053. Those who believe they may be a member of either of the Yazaki or DENSO settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

