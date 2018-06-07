$320 Billion Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Market is Dominated by Mohawk Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, China Ceramics, Siam Cement and Grupo Lamosa

The publisher projects that the ceramic tiles market will grow from USD 227.89 Billion in 2018 to USD 320.07 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.03%.

The segmentation for this report is based on application, construction type, end-use sector, and region. The factors contributing to the growth of the ceramic tiles market include the cost-effectiveness and the aesthetic appeal of these tiles and the growing trend toward interior decoration.

The residential segment, by end-use sector, is projected to dominate the ceramics tiles market through the forecast period. The growing focus toward interior decoration and comfort, coupled with the rising disposable income of the population is expected to drive the demand for ceramic tiles in the residential sector.

On the basis of application, the walls segment dominated the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, in 2017. Owing to their characteristics such as resistant to water, fire, and moisture; cost-effectiveness; and high durability, ceramic tiles find widespread application in walls. Furthermore, other characteristics of ceramic tiles which make them suitable for walls include stain-resistance, fade-resistance, and odor-resistance.

Ceramic tiles are used in various construction types such as in new construction and replacement & renovation activities. The new construction segment is projected to dominate the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, through the forecast period. It is easier and more cost-efficient to install ceramic tiles in new constructions than in replacement & renovation activities.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for ceramic tiles in 2017, in terms of value. The low manufacturing cost, increasing disposable income of the population, and rising construction activities drives the market for ceramic tiles in the region. In the region, China held the largest market share owing to the presence of the promising construction industry.

The growth of the ceramic tiles market is hindered by the volatility in the prices of raw materials. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as silica sand, kaolin, feldspar, and bentonite increase the capital involved in the entire manufacturing process of ceramic tiles. Rising costs and unexpected deviations in raw material prices destabilize the supply chain and render it difficult for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive ceramic tiles market.

The global ceramic tiles market is dominated by players such as Mohawk Industries (US), Kajaria Ceramics (India), China Ceramics (China), Siam Cement (Thailand), and Grupo Lamosa (Mexico).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in The Ceramic Tiles Market

4.2 Ceramic Tiles Market, By Application

4.3 Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction Type

4.4 Ceramic Tiles Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Ceramic Tiles Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Population & Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Growing Investments in The Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Rise in The Number of Renovation & Remodeling Activities

5.2.1.4 Increase in Industrialization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of The Organized Retail Sector

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.3.3 Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP, By Country

5.3.4 Ceramic Tiles Production Across Regions (Million Square Meter)



6 Ceramic Tiles Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Floor

6.3 Wall

6.4 Roof

6.5 OThers



7 Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Construction

7.3 Replacement & Renovation



8 Ceramic Tiles Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

8.3.1 Commercial

8.3.2 Institutional & Healthcare

8.3.3 Public Facilities



9 Ceramic Tiles Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mohawk Industries

11.2 Siam Cement

11.3 Grupo Lamosa

11.4 Kajaria Ceramics

11.5 NITCO Tiles

11.6 China Ceramics

11.7 Johnson Tiles (H & R)

11.8 Ceramica Saloni

11.9 Florida Tiles

11.10 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

11.11 OTher Leading Players

11.11.1 Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti

11.11.2 Porcelanosa Grupo

11.11.3 Orient Bell Ceramics

11.11.4 Asian Granito

11.11.5 Grespania



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/775wfm/320_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/320-billion-ceramic-tiles-market---global-forecast-to-2023-market-is-dominated-by-mohawk-industries-kajaria-ceramics-china-ceramics-siam-cement-and-grupo-lamosa-300661562.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

