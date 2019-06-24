321 Ignition Introduces A New Mobile Platform To Help Dealerships Adapt To Millennials' And Gen Z's Unique Online Shopping Habits And Showroom Demands

SEATTLE, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 321 Ignition has launched a revolutionary mobile-optimized car-sales platform offering dealerships a customizable tool to provide millennials with a concierge-level customer experience. This new website platform streamlines the car-shopping experience to make it easier for prospective buyers to navigate while also helping drive sales and traffic for auto dealers by providing real-time data. 321 Ignition uses Artificial Intelligence capabilities to analyze every aspect of the car buying journey to bring dealerships closer to buyers. Their three distinct competitive advantages are:

A website platform that's built to keep digitally inclined millennials engaged throughout the car-shopping process. By using digitalization and advancements in technology, website visits turn into qualifying leads and customers are encouraged to visit dealerships. The platform ensures an easier, more engaging, time-saving and convenient car-buying experience, leading to higher customer satisfaction, loyalty and return business. All car-buying productivity tools come built in with 321 Ignition, empowering a seamless customer experience throughout the site without third-party interference or pop-ups, and personalized to the dealership's brand and personality. Complete transparency throughout the entire buying process. 321 Ignition helps dealers offer fair, simple and transparent pricing and service structures that are easy for customers to understand.

"We're setting a new gold standard for customer experience in the automotive industry," says CEO Lyamen Savy. "Our mobile-first platform brings together all of the latest digital technological advancements to make it a better overall experience for car buyers, while making it a more efficient and profitable business model for dealerships."

Digital marketing veterans Lyamen Savy and 321 Ignition CMO DJ Haddad built and custom-tailored this new mobile-first website platform specifically for a generation on the go to help dealers provide a higher level of service to millennial and Gen Z car buyers.

"We want to be a forward-thinking dealership and 321 Ignition is helping us appeal to a younger generation," says Adam Larson, General Manager of Sound National Lending. "We wanted to partner with 321 Ignition because of their innovation and fast-paced background, and we see this partnership lasting for a long time to come."

About 321 Ignition

321 Ignition was founded in 2018 by marketing veterans Lyamen Savy and DJ Haddad. Their mission is to help dealerships win young customers for life. Focused on Gen Z and millennial shoppers, 321 Ignition offers innovative, mobile-first platforms that are customized for any sized car dealership, new or used. 321 Ignition offers a time-saving online customer service experience optimized for a generation on the go. Visit www.321ignition.com for more information. "LIKE" us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

