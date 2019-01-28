$325 Million to be Bet on NFL's Big Game, PlayUSA.com Analysts Predict

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal online and retail sportsbooks across the country will take in about $325 million in total bets for the NFL's Big Game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, analysts for PlayUSA.com predict for the Big Game.

Following are more of PlayUSA.com's predictions for the NFL's Big Game :

Nevada will continue to lead the way for legal sports betting, including online sports betting , with a handle of $160 million for the single game. The Silver State's handle will be followed by New Jersey ( $100 million ), Pennsylvania ( $30 million ), Mississippi ( $17.5 million ), West Virginia ( $10 million ), Delaware ( $5 million ), Rhode Island ( $1 million ), and New Mexico ($500,000) .

The total number of legal online and retail sportsbooks in all states where one can place a wager on the Big Game will be 261.

"We're setting the line at a $100 million in legal bets in New Jersey and $325 million in total bets placed on the game at legal sportsbooks nationwide," said Dustin Gouker, lead sports betting analyst for PlayUSA.com . "The excitement of being able to legally place a bet for the first time in New Jersey, an intriguing matchup with two high-powered offenses and plenty of star power, and the proliferation of proposition bets, should all combine to make for an impressive total."

Some important statistics and facts:

The estimated amount of total illegal bets placed on the Super Bowl in 2018 was $4.6 billion .

. As of Jan. 23 , 73 percent of the point spread wagers on the Big Game at MGM Resorts casinos were on the Patriots. However, 96 percent of the point spread money at MGM Resorts is on the Patriots.

Betting stats for the game:

The Patriots were 11-5 during the regular season, but only 8-6 against the spread. The Rams were 13-3 straight up, but just 5-7-2 against the spread and 1-5-1 against the spread when facing playoff teams during the regular season.

Both New England and Los Angeles covered in both their playoff games.

and covered in both their playoff games. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 5-3 in Super Bowl appearances. The 41-year-old star is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +110, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

is 5-3 in Super Bowl appearances. The 41-year-old star is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +110, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. All eight championship games featuring Brady and coach Bill Belichick have been decided by one score, and the Patriots are 3-5 against the spread in those games.

For more information, visit www.playusa.com/super-bowl-betting .

