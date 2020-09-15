32nd Annual Walk for Hope on Sunday, Oct 11 Pivoting to Drive-Thru Event Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness will hold its 32nd annual Thad and Alice Eure Walk for Hope by pivoting to a Drive-Thru event on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 10:30am-2:00pm at the Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, N.C.

The Drive-Thru Walk for Hope will loop through the beautiful Angus Barn property and will be a fun, safe activity for the whole family. Participants will stay in their vehicles the entire time and will be served by staff along the route. There will be local music, entertainment, prizes, t-shirts, a delicious lunch to-go, and more. Those who cannot join the Drive-Thru in person have the option to walk or run virtually at their leisure or simply make a donation to support mental illness research here in our community.

Raleigh restauranteurs Thad Jr. and Alice Eure established the Foundation of Hope in 1984 after their son was diagnosed with chronic bipolar disorder. In 1989, after Thad's passing, his employees established the first Walk for Hope in his memory; approximately 200 participants raised $30,000 for the Foundation. Today, the Walk has become a Triangle family tradition, and one of the nation's largest and oldest walk fundraisers benefiting mental illness research.

100% of the funds raised at the event support mental illness research grants at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $6.6 million for 157 research grants, which have leveraged an additional $160 million in funding from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and other organizations.

For more information, visit www.walkforhope.com.

SOURCE The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness

Related Links

http://www.walkforhope.com

