32nd Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso recognizing the best Brazilian coffee producers launches the selections for 8th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award

SÃO PAULO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso marks its 32nd edition, unveiling the Brazilian growers and regions most worthy of recognition for quality and sustainability that will represent their country at the 8th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award.

The three winners are Luis Manuel Ramos Fachada M. da Silva (Chapada de Minas), Raimundo Dimas Santana Filho (Matas de Minas), and São Mateus Agropecuária (Cerrado Mineiro), all from the state of Minas Gerais. They were selected by a panel of judges composed of national and international illycaffè specialists, among more than 500 samples submitted by the best Arabica coffee regions across Brazil. They all received checks worth R$10,000.

The 3 winners will represent Brazil at the 8th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, the recognition that illycaffè gives to the best coffees among those grown in the regions that contribute to illy's unique blend. Starting from the Brazilian experience, in 2016 illycaffè extended the award to all the producers with whom it works all over the world to emphasize the importance of working hand-in-hand with them to continue pursuing the virtuous cycle that generates sustainable quality coffee.

The centrality of the person and the importance of building long-term relationships are the basis of the new recognition that was introduced this year: the Clube Illy do Café Emerald Card, awarded to coffee growers who have supplied illycaffè for more than 30 uninterrupted crop years. The recipients of the Emerald Card named on the night were: José Carlos Grossi and the Naimeg family.

Brazil is the first country in the world where illycaffè has introduced a direct collaborative effort with coffee growers. In 1991, the company launched the Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso for the country's best coffee farmers, which has become one of the driving engines for the improvement of production processes. The pioneering initiative has already recognized more than 1,500 Brazilian coffee growers and handed out more than R$8 million in prize money.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Prêmio Ernesto Illy de Qualidade Sustentável do Café para Espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

SOURCE illycaffè