$33.7 Billion Worldwide Personal Identity Management Industry to 2027 - Featuring IBM, Broadcom, Microsoft and Oracle Among Others

The global personal identity management market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Personal identity management (PIM), refers to a process of securing and managing information and resources of an organization or an individual. Organizations generally issue and use digital identities and credentials, such as usernames and passwords, for authentication and to protect users' profiles.

This restricts the intruders from accessing any private information or data without the assent of the user. PIM allows companies and employees to store and secure the required information. At present, the PIM market is at a nascent stage, however, with the repeated occurrences of data breaches and security attacks as well as the growing digital footprint of individuals across various channels, it is gaining immense popularity worldwide.



Various technological advancements, such as cloud computing, real-time data access, modern electric meters and automated meter infrastructure, have facilitated the adoption of PIM solutions. Further, as many employees work outside the company facilities and firewalls, these systems are being used for security purposes in numerous organizations. Moreover, due to the high frequency and severity of cybercrime incidents, governments across the globe are implementing various laws and regulations for securing personal data.

These government mandates are supplementing the utilization of PIM solutions which is having a positive impact on the industry growth. Besides this, with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), digital identity management systems can identify devices, sensors and monitors which help in managing personal identity information of the user consisting of their credentials (certificates, tokens, biometrics), identifiers (User ID, email, URL) and attributes (roles, positions, privileges). This is projected to expand the applications of PIM solutions in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Okta, Inc., Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Hitachi Ltd.), Dell Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, SailPoint Technologies Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Delinea, Experian PLC and Kaspersky Lab.



