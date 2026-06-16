33 Hotel Welcomes Adam Modica as General Manager

Hospitality veteran brings more than 25 years of New York City leadership experience to Lower Manhattan's boutique waterfront destination

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's 33 Hotel, a 66-key boutique hotel in the heart of the historic South Street Seaport neighborhood, today announced the appointment of Adam Modica as General Manager, effective immediately.

A native New Yorker, Modica brings over 25 years of hospitality leadership experience across the New York City market, including more than a decade as General Manager of both branded and independent hotels. He has held leadership roles with some of the industry's most respected brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as a range of independent and lifestyle properties.

With a predominantly operations-focused background, Modica combines hands-on leadership with deep expertise in commercial strategy and revenue generation - including hotel operations, revenue optimization, budgeting and forecasting, sales and marketing collaboration, capital improvement initiatives, guest satisfaction, and overall asset performance. He has a track record of partnering with commercial teams to identify revenue opportunities, strengthen market positioning, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

"Adam's depth of operational experience in the New York market makes him an exceptional fit for 33 Hotel," said Caroline Dyal, SVP of Operations for Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "He understands what it takes to deliver a best-in-class guest experience while driving results for ownership, and we're confident his leadership will continue to elevate this property's position as one of Lower Manhattan's premier boutique destinations."

In his new role, Modica will focus on enhancing the guest experience, deepening the hotel's connection to the historic South Street Seaport neighborhood, and continuing to showcase 33 Hotel as one of New York City's standout neighborhood hotels.

Modica holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from The Pennsylvania State University.

About 33 Hotel

Located at the heart of Lower Manhattan's historic South Street Seaport, 33 Hotel is a 66-key boutique property offering refined accommodations, distinctive design, and elevated dining at Urban Cove Society & Kitchen. Steps from the East River waterfront, Wall Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge, the hotel offers guests an intimate, design-forward base for exploring one of New York City's most storied neighborhoods. 33 Hotel is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts