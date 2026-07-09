Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Populus Denver to its Portfolio

The addition to the Latitudes Collection pairs one of the country's and downtown Denver's most

distinctive properties with Crescent's expertise in branded lifestyle hospitality and multi-outlet

F&B operations

DENVER, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announces the addition of Populus Denver, the award-winning carbon positive hotel, to its growing portfolio under the Latitudes Collection, Crescent's platform for independent and lifestyle properties.

Populus Denver

Designed by world-renowned AD100 architecture firm, Studio Gang, Populus Denver is a 265-key lifestyle hotel that has quickly become an iconic landmark alongside nearby architectural masterpieces by I.M. Pei, Gio Ponti, and Daniel Libeskind. Completed in late 2024, the sustainably-forward property has since been named Esquire's 2025 Hotel of the Year, honored by TIME, Travel + Leisure, and AFAR as one of the world's best new hotels, awarded a MICHELIN Key, and named winner of the Bright Ideas Award by Conde Nast Traveler, and Change Makers, Sustainability Award by SKIFT. It sits at the heart of a transformative moment for downtown Denver, supported by a convergence of billions of dollars in public and private investment contributing to the revitalization of Civic Center Park.

Created by Urban Villages, a leading developer and environmental steward, Populus Denver is a distinctive urban hotel that blends nature-inspired design with environmentally conscious hospitality to put the health of the planet first. The property, which represents the country's first carbon positive hotel, crafts an inspired guest experience through its modern guest rooms and suites; dynamic social areas including flexible meeting and event spaces; and its two distinct restaurants: Stellar Jay, a lively rooftop restaurant and bar; and a full-service ground-floor restaurant; along with beloved Little Owl Coffee, which serves signature beverages and pastries in the lobby, for an outlet mix well suited to Crescent's established strength in operating multi-concept food and beverage programs within lifestyle hotels.

Featuring an iconic Aspen-tree-inspired design, Populus Denver is located on a prominent corner site, greeting the neighborhood equally on all three sides and connecting Denver's civic, arts, and commercial districts. At the building's base, windows rise to 30 feet to frame entrances and views into the lobby, restaurant, and amenity spaces, while the texture and rhythm of its sculptural façade are tied directly to the building's function, each vertical scallop sized to a hotel room, with windows shifting in scale between public and private spaces. Inside, guests are greeted with immersive views of the mountains and nearby Civic Center Park through generous windows that become occupiable, transforming into seats or desks that bring guests closer to the outdoors. This is complemented by interiors by Wildman Chalmers Design that celebrate nature and pay homage to the Mountain West, along with a thought-provoking art collection, curated by artist and environmentalist Katherine Homes. Populus Denver opened as a skyline-defining architectural landmark, setting a new benchmark for sustainable travel, and operates on regenerative hospitality principles, including zero-waste systems and the One Night, One Tree program, which plants a tree for every night's stay.

While Populus Denver attracts a variety of market segments, leisure travel forms its foundation. The boutique lifestyle hotel embraces its proximity to Civic Center Park, the 16th Street Mall, and the Museum and Performing Arts Districts. Located two blocks from the Colorado Convention Center, it is also well positioned for events and conferences, and its edge-of-Central-Business-District location makes it an attractive option for business travelers. The dense residential neighborhoods of the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill, combined with the substantial workforce in the surrounding area, further enhance the activation and energy of this transformative property.

For more information about Crescent Hotels & Resorts or Populus Denver, please visit Crescent Hotels & Resorts or Populus Denver.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Populus Hotels

Populus Hotels is a collection of carbon positive hotels centered around a deep and authentic reverence for the natural world. Each hotel is designed to reflect and celebrate the region's locale and natural beauty, while serving as a new benchmark for environmentally forward hospitality. All Populus Hotels sequester more carbon than they emit throughout their lifecycle, use 100% renewable electricity, plant a tree for every night's stay through the One Night, One Tree Program, allowing guests to effortlessly experience responsible hospitality. Populus Hotels is owned and created by Urban Villages, a leading developer and environmental steward. Populus Hotels is comprised of the award-winning Populus Denver and Populus Seattle. For more information, visit www.urban-villages.com.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts