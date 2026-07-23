Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Hilton Short Hills to its Portfolio

The addition of this AAA Four-Diamond property expands Crescent's Hilton-affiliated portfolio with a premier full-service hotel in one of New Jersey's most sought-after markets

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announces the addition of Hilton Short Hills to its portfolio, further growing Crescent's presence in the Greater New York area.

Hilton Short Hills

Hilton Short Hills offers 314 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms and suites, more than 21,000 square feet of flexible event space across 13 meeting rooms, and a 5,200-square-foot Grand Ballroom with 18-foot ceilings and crystal chandeliers. The property sits directly across from The Mall at Short Hills and minutes from the business corridors of Morristown and Parsippany, and just 13 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.

The hotel's dining program features The Dining Room, serving breakfast and lunch, and The Retreat Bar & Rooftop, an open-air venue with fire pit seating and sweeping rooftop views drawing both guests and the surrounding community. Additional amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, fitness center, executive lounge, and a tented outdoor pavilion with woodland views that has earned recognition as a premier weddings and events destination.

Positioned on the edge of New Jersey's affluent Essex County, the property benefits from strong leisure demand driven by the adjacent Mall at Short Hills, home to more than 160 retailers including Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's, as well as proximity to the Paper Mill Playhouse and the New Jersey Center for the Performing Arts. The surrounding area also hosts major corporate offices including Dun & Bradstreet and leading pharmaceutical companies.

For more information about Crescent Hotels & Resorts or Hilton Short Hills, please visit Crescent Hotels & Resorts or Hilton Short Hills.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts