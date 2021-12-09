33% of Growth to Originate from North America for Thermal Energy Storage Market | Evolving Opportunities with Abengoa SA and Acciona SA |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the thermal energy storage market - Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

The thermal energy storage market is driven by the increasing demand for CSP. However, the factors such as competition from alternate sources of energy storage may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The thermal energy storage market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Some of key Thermal Energy Storage Players:

The thermal energy storage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing application-specific offerings to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abengoa SA

Acciona SA

Araner

BrightSource Energy Inc.

CALMAC

DN Tanks Inc.

EnergyNest

Goss Engineering

McDermott International Ltd.

SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A.

The thermal energy storage market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2020-2025)

Molten salt energy storage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Phase change material - size and forecast 2020-2025

Thermal Energy Storage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD MW, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the thermal energy storage market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40% Market growth 2021-2025 2506.87 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Spain, China, UK, and South Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, Goss Engineering, McDermott International Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio