330,000+ Strength & Cementitious Material Tests Logged with ForneyVault®

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilization continues to increase for the ForneyVault® construction materials testing software platform, a product of Forney LP, the premier supplier of construction material testing equipment. More than 30 laboratory locations in three countries have conducted more than 330,000 automated strength and material tests using the system.

ForneyVault is designed to close the loop between sample creation, testing, data collection, dissemination and use. With ForneyVault, data flows seamlessly throughout the process, reducing the risk of errors, increasing compliance and driving more positive outcomes for labs of all types.

With ForneyVault, sample and specimen data are loaded at the time of creation and synchronized with the testing machine. After the test, results are instantly available to LIMS packages, third-party software and a secure, private cloud database, as well as end-users. This eliminates numerous manual processes, increases lab accuracy and productivity, and makes results available 24/7/365.

ForneyVault supports nearly any kind of testing for construction materials, including compressive, flexural and tensile strength, modulus of elasticity and Poisson's ratio. The platform creates the closest thing possible to truly automated material testing workflows, integrating directly with other laboratory software and database packages, and even automatically preloading samples.

"ForneyVault is becoming a must-have for construction materials testing labs of all types," says Jeff Dziki, CEO, Forney LP. "We have users in independent labs, engineering companies, cement and ready-mix companies and departments of transportation, and our fastest growing segment is the precast industry. All users are enjoying increased accuracy, productivity and trustworthiness."

Thor Stangebye, Principal, Materials Laboratory Manager at Braun Intertec, calls ForneyVault "an indispensable tool for the construction materials laboratory that cares about quality and efficiency, especially those with a high volume of concrete product testing."

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the maker of ForneyVault®, an auditable, unalterable materials testing system. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, group and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries.

