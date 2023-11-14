33Across Announces Promotion of Lisa Mollura to Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

33ACROSS

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

A Decade-Long Dedication to 33Across, Mollura Drives 33Across' Marketing and Communications Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announces Lisa Mollura's promotion from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With nearly a decade of commitment to the company, Mollura has played an integral role in the company's transformation, guiding the marketing and communications efforts for the company from a programmatic platform to a leading addressable infrastructure, propelled by the innovative identity solution, Lexicon.

Continue Reading
33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announces Lisa Mollura's promotion from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announces Lisa Mollura's promotion from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Mollura played a pivotal role in crafting Lexicon's go-to-market strategy, to a solution enabling publishers to effortlessly monetize their inventory across major supply-side platforms. The company now enriches over 54 billion bids daily, establishing Lexicon as a universal identity resolution technology for all programmatic stakeholders. 

"We are well into the final fourth quarter of the third-party cookie era and at a critical moment for the industry. To guide programmatic advertising's path forward, we need to ensure a transparent and secure transition to using alternative identifiers. 33Across has become a trusted resource, and I'm truly honored to become CMO," said Mollura. "I look forward to elevating 33Across' visibility as the go-to for addressable infrastructure."

In the last year, 33Across has achieved resounding success with the launch of the Cookie Alternative Report led by Mollura and her team. This report has emerged as a primary resource for understanding programmatic buying behavior for cookie alternative buy and sell-side trends versus third-party cookie transactions. This report has garnered attention from analysts, journalists, and industry experts, including recognition from various thought leaders like Insider Intelligence. Mollura's innovative approach includes the ability to simplify technical language into accessible themes and informative visuals.

"In the past ten years, Lisa has held and led every position in marketing at 33Across, excelling at every opportunity to improve our customer relations and corporate brand. Lisa's promotion to CMO is a recognition of her incredible talent, an unwavering dedication to our customers, and to our company. She continues to translate complex technical products into easy-to-understand solutions that drive business outcomes for our publisher and industry customers," said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across.

Given 33Across' impressive growth, Mollura's proficiency in diverse marketing strategies plays an important role in the company's plan for further expansion.  Prior to 33Across, Mollura held noteworthy roles at Rakuten Advertising and Zurich North America.

About 33Across
33Across powers the addressable infrastructure enabling programmatic advertising without cookies. 33Across' products like Lexicon, the identity solution created specifically to help publishers succeed without cookies, facilitate programmatic transactions for supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between.

For more information visit www.33across.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE 33ACROSS

Also from this source

33Across' Lexicon Identity Solution Demonstrates Ongoing Publisher Monetization Value with 54 Billion Enriched Bid Requests Daily, Marking a 42% Quarterly Surge

33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced that its identity resolution technology, Lexicon, enriches over 54 ...

33Across Wins 'AdTech Innovation Award' in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

33Across, an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced that it is the recipient of the 'AdTech Innovation Award' in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.