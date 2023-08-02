33Across Announces Results of Identity Resolution Partnership with Underdog Media

News provided by

33ACROSS

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Through 33Across' Lexicon Identity Solution, Underdog Media Increased Revenue from Unaddressable Traffic by 194%

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across, an identity solution and platform designed for the Open Web, today unveiled the outcome of their strategic partnership with Underdog Media, an innovative ad monetization company serving 100% viewable ad units. By leveraging 33Across' Lexicon, Underdog Media successfully increased revenue, bid rates, and traffic.

Underdog Media's Challenge with Unaddressable Inventory

Continue Reading

Underdog Media offers 100% viewable owned and operated unique ad units. Their proprietary solution, EDGE by UDM, run across desktop and mobile driving high-impact viewability, engagement and revenue for publishers and advertisers.  The challenge that Underdog Media faced was 35% of its supply lacking third-party cookies, hindering advertisers from effectively targeting inventory across the open web.

Immediate Increase in Underdog Media's Cookie Alternative Revenue

To help monetize their unaddressable inventory, Underdog Media turned to Lexicon from 33Across to seamlessly monetize their unaddressable inventory across existing supply-side platforms. Lexicon makes cookie-alternative buying on the open web simple and efficient by seamlessly connecting multiple partner identifiers together across authenticated and unauthenticated traffic. 

The partnership proved successful and within just one week of implementation, cookie alternative revenue from unaddressable traffic skyrocketed by 50%, accompanied by a 30% raise in bid rates. After two weeks, Underdog Media experienced an impressive 194% surge in revenue from unaddressable traffic, with approximately 82% of this revenue originating from Safari traffic. Furthermore, win rates saw an increase of 140% for Lexicon-enabled traffic, surpassing the performance of third-party cookies. To read about how Lexicon improved Underdog Media's cookieless performance, please see the full case study.

"We've been looking for a solution to monetize unaddressable traffic. The impact we witnessed from our buyers utilizing 33Across' Lexicon was remarkable," said Barbara Jennings, VP of Operations at Underdog Media. "Historically, we haven't seen such a distinct change when implementing a new identity module; we are delighted and impressed by 33Across."

"We are extremely proud of the incredible results Underdog Media saw within just two weeks. Monetizing their unaddressable inventory through Lexicon's ability to seamlessly transform cookieless inventory into truly incremental revenue has been impressive," said Paul Bell, President of 33Across.

Announced in June 2021, Lexicon was created to help equip publishers with a supply-first solution to balance privacy and monetization for the open web before Google's removal of third-party cookies in 2024. 33Across' Lexicon immediately makes 90% of a publisher's cookieless inventory addressable, allowing buyers to recognize and bid on quality inventory at a programmatic scale. Publishers gain more browser independence when they have more opportunities to monetize their full supply and curate audiences within the bounds of privacy.

About 33Across
33Across powers the addressable infrastructure enabling programmatic advertising without cookies. 33Across' products like Lexicon, the identity solution created specifically to help publishers succeed without cookies, facilitate programmatic transactions for supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between.

For more information visit www.33across.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE 33ACROSS

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.