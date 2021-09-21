33Across Appoints Ad Tech Veteran Matt Gillis to Board of Directors

Gillis has extensive experience in building businesses and leading teams to deliver significant technology adoption with participants in the ad tech ecosystem. While at Millennial Media, Gillis served as president of the platform business responsible for programmatic monetization and building the mobile app publisher SDK footprint across over 75,000 apps prior to the eventual acquisition by AOL/Verizon. Following the acquisition, Gillis served as senior vice president, publisher platforms of Oath, where he led the publisher-facing team responsible for the global programmatic tools and services, a billion dollar business annually. Most recently, Gillis was the chief executive officer of venture-backed startup clean.io, a market-leading cybersecurity company that protects over 7 million publishers and e-commerce merchants from malicious JavaScript.

"Matt's stellar track record with publishers throughout his career will be a critical resource for 33Across as we continue our mission to help publishers navigate the ever-changing landscape of cookieless, monetization, and addressability," said Eric Wheeler, CEO and Co-Founder, 33Across. "I look forward to Matt's contributions in helping 33Across continue to grow and execute ahead of the market."

"Eric and the team at 33Across have built an amazing company that has constantly demonstrated an ability to lean into change and embrace it. Lexicon's differentiated approach to solving cookieless monetization helps every publisher earn the fair value for their content independent of the browser," said Gillis.

Gillis' appointment comes on the heels of the company's campaign to help publishers navigate the cookieless world. In June 2021, 33Across announced its new Lexicon identity solution to help publishers succeed without cookies and unlock addressability and monetization that is architected for privacy. Then recently, 33Across announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud that will allow 33Across to significantly enhance its overall operations by increasing traffic, reducing latency, and providing limitless scalability.

About 33Across

33Across is the first supply-side platform with integrated solutions to unlock addressability and monetization architected for privacy. We enable publishers to turn cookieless inventory into addressable and relevant revenue streams without additional lift or cost. Publishers can quickly accelerate the transition to a cookieless world by unifying addressability, audiences, and monetization. 33Across unlocks the puzzle of addressability and monetization for the open web.

