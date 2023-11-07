33Across' Lexicon Identity Solution Demonstrates Ongoing Publisher Monetization Value with 54 Billion Enriched Bid Requests Daily, Marking a 42% Quarterly Surge

Demonstrating a 10X Increase In Addressable Scale, 33Across' Lexicon Empowers Publishers to Monetize Unaddressable Inventory Prior to Google's 2024 Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced that its identity resolution technology, Lexicon , enriches over 54 billion bid requests daily and is currently growing at a 42% rate every quarter. This exponential growth translates to a 10X increase in addressable scale integrated across 5 of the top 7 supply-side platforms (SSPs) and 20 demand-side platforms (DSPs).

This announcement comes at a pivotal time in advertising. With the upcoming demise of third-party cookies, part of Google's strategic plan set to begin in Q1 2024, the industry is grappling with the challenge of finding robust identity solutions. While several identity solutions exist today, many lack scale or meaningful adoption, resulting in a fragmented programmatic ecosystem.

Lexicon's integration throughout the ecosystem and data expertise serves as a robust identity solution, resolving to the buyer's chosen ID for improved scalability, greater precision in targeting, and measurement. Publishers receive more demand on their cookie alternative supply through Lexicon's flexible integration points, including Google Secure Signals, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace, and Prebid.org, as well as server-to-server connections, simplifying the process for publishers to activate incremental monetization and increase the value of their inventory.

Using Lexicon, 33Across has strategically avoided third-party cookie traffic and focused on cookie alternative supply outside of third-party cookies to ensure that their partners can truly scale in cookieless environments. Lexicon is revolutionary to publishers, giving them the ability to create addressability within a publisher's unaddressable inventory and bringing direct demand from over 20 integrated DSPs.

"We set out to build trusted addressable infrastructure for the industry that actively scales and enriches bids to make programmatic transactions operate seamlessly without third-party cookies," said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across. "Shifting programmatic advertising's focus towards alternative identifiers allows marketers to reach large untouched audiences across the open web and publishers to drive incremental revenue on their unaddressable inventory. As we usher in a new era of digital advertising, testing in cookieless environments before third-party cookies exit is crucial for measurement and scale."

"PubMatic is building the supply chain of the future with privacy-compliant and sustainable addressability strategies at the core," said Peter Barry, VP of Addressability and Commerce Media at PubMatic. "Lexicon is an important part of our sell-side targeting offering that helps publishers find new monetization opportunities while enhancing value for advertisers and consumers across the open internet."

About 33Across

33Across powers the addressable infrastructure enabling programmatic advertising without cookies. 33Across' products like Lexicon , the identity solution created specifically to help publishers succeed without cookies, facilitate programmatic transactions for supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , and Twitter .

SOURCE 33ACROSS