33rd Butter Sculpture Unveiled: "Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities"

Purpose, Community, Connection: Sculpture Honors Dairy's Goodness

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dairy Association North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, revealed the highly anticipated butter sculpture, a tableau that showcases the importance of the dairy industry's traditions and its focus on sustainability.

"Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities" is the theme of the 33rd butter sculpture. The sculpture depicts members of the community gathering around the dinner table, connecting through a delicious bounty of food while celebrating the hard work of Pennsylvania's farmers.

Dairy farmer Walt Moore of Walmoore Holsteins in Cochranville, Pennsylvania, said, "Agriculture plays an important role in all of our lives, and I'm proud that the wholesome food we produce brings people together. This year's butter sculpture illustrates the important connection between farmers and their local communities. That is very meaningful to me because I love what I do as a dairy farmer."

The sculpture was constructed over several weeks by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"Creating art that showcases the hard work of dairy farmers is an immense source of pride for us," said Jim Victor. "We also enjoy knowing that the sculpture tells an impactful story about the importance of agriculture," added Marie Pelton.

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be recycled on the Reinford Farm in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

Half a million people are expected to visit the butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show during its eight-day run from January 6th through January 13th.

About American Dairy Association North East

The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations, including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from 9,000 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region. For more information, visit AmericanDairy.com .

About Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is the farmer-directed organization funded by participating dairy farmers to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout Pennsylvania. Managed by American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organizations also conduct consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com or call 315.472.9143.

