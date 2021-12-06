34.26 Mn Units Growth in Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market | Allegro MicroSystems LLC and Amphenol Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market: Drivers



The improvising occupant safety across the value chain is one of the key factors driving the automotive seat belt sensor market. The rising focus on passenger safety is encouraging automobile manufacturers to adopt passive and active safety systems. Moreover, regulatory mandates also necessitate the integration of safety systems into vehicles.

Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis



The automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

By application, the passenger cars segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption of seat belt sensors in these vehicles. Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes is increasing the adoption of luxury cars. Premium vehicles have advanced safety features, which contributes to market growth.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by the rising awareness about safety features.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20% Market growth 2021-2025 34.26 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.75 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Amphenol Corp., CTS Corp., Hesham Industrial Solutions, InterMotive Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Lockliv Holdings Pty Ltd., Nanjing Momao Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Standex International Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

