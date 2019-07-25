$34.39 Bn Automotive Communication Technology Market - Global Forecast to 2026 by Vehicle Class, Bus Module, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Communication Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Communication Technology market accounted for $5.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars, government mandates and industry norms to reduce emission and improve the safety of vehicles are fuelling the market growth. However, more complexity and less reliability of electronics architecture are hampering the market.



Automotive Communication Technology is helped in vehicle for uninterrupted and better communication with other vehicles. The automotive industry has evolved rapidly over the past decade with the rising usage of Electronic Control Units (ECUs), which have positively influenced the way various automobile subsystems communicate.



Among bus module, Controller Area Network (CAN) segment has substantial growth during the forecast period. The increase in electronic components in the powertrain and body control & comfort applications is driving the market for CAN in the global automotive communication technology market.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as factory fitted advanced electronics and government initiatives regarding the use of electronics to minimize the emissions from powertrain system and improve the safety applications in the vehicle.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Vehicle Class

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Luxury

5.3 Mid-Size

5.4 Economy



6 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Bus Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flexray

6.3 Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

6.4 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

6.5 Ethernet

6.6 Controller Area Network (CAN)



7 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributors

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Body Control & Comfort

8.3 Safety & Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

8.4 Powertrain

8.5 Infotainment & Communication

8.6 Other Applications



9 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Texas Instruments

11.2 Intel

11.3 Microchip

11.4 Toshiba

11.5 Xilinx

11.6 ON Semiconductor

11.7 Robert Bosch

11.8 Rohm Semiconductor

11.9 Infineon

11.10 Broadcom

11.11 Cypress Semiconductor

11.12 NXP

11.13 Continental

11.14 Renesas

11.15 Melexis

11.16 Stmicroelectronics

11.17 Elmos Semiconductor

11.18 Qualcomm

11.19 Vector Informatik

11.20 Maxim Integrated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mk9x





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

