34 Firms Are Already Sponsoring The 29th Annual SRI Conference

The annual SRI Conference is the longest-running gathering of professionals who are passionate about, engaged in and/or who just want to learn more about SRI investing. More than 800 professionals attended the annual SRI Conference in 2017. This year, The SRI Conference, together with its regional events, is expecting a record-setting near 1,000 attendees. The two regional events give advisors, investment managers, product managers and others even more opportunities to learn, share and advance SRI investing in a smaller setting.

"The tremendous success of The SRI Conference and its regional events is due in large part to the passion and caliber of its sponsors, and I thank them for their enthusiastic contributions to the SRI effort," said George Gay, CEO of First Affirmative Financial Network and one of the founders of The SRI Conference. "If a firm wants to be in front of influential advisors and wealth managers who care about SRI or who are learning more about it, then this is the conference to sponsor and now is the time to make that commitment."

The SRI Conference offers firms a variety of ways to be involved in its events, from speaking, exhibiting and sponsorship of networking events. To learn more, contact info@sriconference.org.

SRI Advisors Boston Conference*

Date / Time: July 10, 2018 / 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: State Street

State Street Financial Center

One Lincoln Street

Boston, MA

The 2018 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations*

Date / Time: September 11, 2018 / 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: United Nations Headquarters

Economic and Social Council Chamber

405 East 42nd Street

New York, NY

The 29th Annual SRI Conference

Date: November 1-3, 2018

Location:The Broadmoor Hotel

1 Lake Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO

(*The SRI Conference is co-hosting this event with Gitterman Wealth Management.)

About The SRI Conference

The SRI Conference is the longest-running and premier gathering of investment professionals and investors who are passionate about and engaged in SRI investing. It is offered by the SRI Conference and Community LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of FOLIOfn, Inc. Conference participants include investment professionals, institutional investors and related organizations. The annual event features educational sessions and opportunities to network with almost a thousand like-minded individuals, organizations and experts in the SRI field. The 29th annual SRI Conference will be held on November 1-3, 2018 at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO. www.sriconference.com

About First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FOLIOfn, Inc., provides investment advice consistent with the philosophies of sustainable, responsible, impact (SRI) investing. It believes that the ways people save, spend and invest can dramatically influence both the fabric and consciousness of society. Investors can make a meaningful difference by consciously directing investment capital toward enterprises that contribute to a clean, healthy environment, that treat people fairly and embrace equal opportunity, that produce safe and useful products, and support efforts to promote world peace. Clients who choose to invest with First Affirmative make a conscious choice to put their money to work for a dual purpose — to provide for a secure retirement, for example, while working for a better, more socially just and environmentally sustainable future for all. www.firstaffirmative.com. First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (SEC File #801-56587).

About FOLIOfn, Inc.

FOLIOfn, Inc., offers various financial, brokerage and custody technology through Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, VIA Folio, First Affirmative Financial Network and The SRI Conference. The firm has more than 19 patents covering an array of financial services and products and has been, and continues to be, a pioneer in a number of areas in the investing and wealth management fields. The Folio family delivers innovative brokerage and custody tools and technology that benefit investors and those who serve them. It provides services to some of the world's largest financial services firms, boutiques and start ups.

©2018 FOLIOfn, Inc. All rights reserved. Securities products and brokerage and clearing services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/34-firms-are-already-sponsoring-the-29th-annual-sri-conference-300654520.html

SOURCE SRI Conference

Related Links

http://www.sriconference.com/

