34% of Consumers Were Immediately Drawn to the Shortened Dunkin' Name, New Data on Rebranding Finds

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey report by Visual Objects, a visual guide to finding the best creative firms, found that one-third (34%) of people spotted Dunkin's new name immediately after seeing the rebrand. The survey of 501 people in the US also features data about WW, previously Weight Watchers, and IHOP.

Companies typically modify their branding to align with changing business priorities or to keep up with the times. Dunkin', for example, rebranded in 2018 after deciding to prioritize its coffee beverages and speedy service.

Some branding changes are more distinct to consumers than others, so businesses should think carefully about which elements to invest in.

Consumers Notice Big Logo Rebrands

While most customers noticed Dunkin's name change, the company's new logo also caught eyes. The survey revealed that 32% of people were drawn to Dunkin's new logo, while only 10% noticed the new colors.

A similar trend presented itself in two other food brands. One-quarter (27%) of consumers were instantly drawn to WW's new logo compared to 17% who were drawn to the new colors after the company shifted to a wellness-centered approach.

However, just because consumers noticed WW's rebrand, doesn't mean it was successful. "Saying "W-W" feels weird and awkward. We've known the name "Weight Watchers" for years and it's the program we know and love," explains Sara Borgstede, WW customer and blogger at The Holy Mess.

Additionally, IHOP's 2018 IHOB logo change, which was part of a marketing ruse, immediately caught the attention of only 28% of consumers, which is surprisingly low given the strangeness of the modification.

Some Consumers Don't Catch Sight of Rebrands

Businesses spend a lot of time and money on rebranding, but some consumers don't notice every detail right away.

In fact, the survey found that 13% of consumers didn't immediately recognize any differences after Dunkin's permanent rebrand and IHOP's temporary name change.

Visual Object's survey also includes data on Burberry and Microsoft.

Read the full report here:

https://visualobjects.com/branding/rebranding-examples-inspire-brand

About Visual Objects

Visual Objects is your visual field guide to finding and hiring the best B2B service provider. A sister website of Clutch, the leading B2B services review platform, Visual Objects features portfolio items and client reviews of top creative, design, development, and marketing companies from around the world.

For questions about the survey or comments on the findings, reach out to Mandile Mpofu at [email protected].

Contact

Mandile Mpofu

[email protected]

(202) 840-6690

SOURCE Visual Objects