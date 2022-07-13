34% of Digital Asset Management Market Growth to Originate from North America

Jul 13, 2022, 11:05 ET
Digital Asset Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Demand, Key Players Update, Opportunity, Sales & Revenue, Types, Top Countries Data, and Forecast to 2025
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Asset Management Market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital asset management market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Demand for content and digital media and the adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, in sectors such as healthcare are expected to drive the demand for DAM in North America which will facilitate the digital asset management market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the Digital Asset Management Market Share is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 21.04%- according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
The digital asset management market report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Adobe Inc. - The digital asset management solution of the company provides users with continuous innovation and seamless scale to meet complex business needs.
- Bynder BV - Digital asset management solution allows the users to share files internally and externally, control access and usage, and others.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company provides a solution that helps enterprises manage end-to-end content lifecycle and create paths for delivering engaging customer experience.
The digital asset management market is segmented by Type (on-premises and cloud). The digital asset management market share growth in the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Digital Asset Management Market Driver:
- Shift from on-premises to SaaS:
The Vendors are gradually moving from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, which offer drag-and-drop functionality, mobile accessibility, and more intuitive services. Vendors are targeting companies of all sizes by offering affordable options for all business users and their digital asset needs. These solutions offer low-cost options and rapid deployment of services. The key benefit of implementing cloud-based solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model, where clients pay only for what they use. Cloud-based solutions are also flexible in terms of deployment models. These services are available in three deployment models: IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Clients can build their cloud-based infrastructure as per their business requirements. Cloud-based infrastructure helps clients to reduce the TCO of software and hardware. Cloud computing solutions provide flexibility to increase or decrease enterprise data and storage capacity as per requirements. Organizations are leveraging cloud-based storage services as the service providers manage digital files and offer disaster recovery solutions as well. Thus, firms can recover their enterprise data at any point in time in case of a technical failure. Enterprises generate a massive amount of data from social media and other sources, which require efficient cloud storage systems with centralized access to documents. Therefore, cloud storage solutions allow organizations to use cloud storage services as per storage requirements.
- Digital Asset Management Market Challenge:
- Data privacy and security concerns:
Data privacy and security risks are among the major barriers to the adoption of cloud services in organizations, especially in the public cloud. Cloud security management is a challenging task for vendors as numerous instances of online hacking and security breaches have been discovered. Online digital files need to be secured from unauthorized access in the cloud-based IT infrastructure. Cloud infrastructures are based on many patchworks of open-source code, and there is always a high probability of introducing flaws in cloud systems. The public cloud infrastructure is more affected due to glitches in the source codes, as public clouds are multi-tenant that can affect various applications running in the cloud environment. Cyber-attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources. Vendors should encrypt the client's data and implement multi-factor authentication systems, such as biometrics, for authorization of users in the clients' IT systems. Vendors should also need to comply with the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management.
|
Digital Asset Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 7.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.81
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
