34% of Digital Asset Management Market Growth to Originate from North America

Vendor Insights-

The digital asset management market report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc. - The digital asset management solution of the company provides users with continuous innovation and seamless scale to meet complex business needs.

Bynder BV - Digital asset management solution allows the users to share files internally and externally, control access and usage, and others.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company provides a solution that helps enterprises manage end-to-end content lifecycle and create paths for delivering engaging customer experience.

For Detailed Information on Business Strategies Deployed by the Key Vendors to Compete in the Market. Download Sample Report

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The digital asset management market is segmented by Type (on-premises and cloud). The digital asset management market share growth in the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Digital Asset Management Market Driver:

Shift from on-premises to SaaS:

The Vendors are gradually moving from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, which offer drag-and-drop functionality, mobile accessibility, and more intuitive services. Vendors are targeting companies of all sizes by offering affordable options for all business users and their digital asset needs. These solutions offer low-cost options and rapid deployment of services. The key benefit of implementing cloud-based solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model, where clients pay only for what they use. Cloud-based solutions are also flexible in terms of deployment models. These services are available in three deployment models: IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Clients can build their cloud-based infrastructure as per their business requirements. Cloud-based infrastructure helps clients to reduce the TCO of software and hardware. Cloud computing solutions provide flexibility to increase or decrease enterprise data and storage capacity as per requirements. Organizations are leveraging cloud-based storage services as the service providers manage digital files and offer disaster recovery solutions as well. Thus, firms can recover their enterprise data at any point in time in case of a technical failure. Enterprises generate a massive amount of data from social media and other sources, which require efficient cloud storage systems with centralized access to documents. Therefore, cloud storage solutions allow organizations to use cloud storage services as per storage requirements.

Digital Asset Management Market Challenge:

Data privacy and security concerns:

Data privacy and security risks are among the major barriers to the adoption of cloud services in organizations, especially in the public cloud. Cloud security management is a challenging task for vendors as numerous instances of online hacking and security breaches have been discovered. Online digital files need to be secured from unauthorized access in the cloud-based IT infrastructure. Cloud infrastructures are based on many patchworks of open-source code, and there is always a high probability of introducing flaws in cloud systems. The public cloud infrastructure is more affected due to glitches in the source codes, as public clouds are multi-tenant that can affect various applications running in the cloud environment. Cyber-attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources. Vendors should encrypt the client's data and implement multi-factor authentication systems, such as biometrics, for authorization of users in the clients' IT systems. Vendors should also need to comply with the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management.

For More Insights on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Read Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

IT Asset Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT asset management software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers IT asset management software market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find More Research Insights Here

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The plant asset management (PAM) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion, at a CAGR of 6.64%, between 2021 and 2025. One of the key factors impeding plant asset management (PAM) market growth is the threat of substitutes. Find More Research Insights Here

Digital Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: System software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 43: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bynder BV

Exhibit 48: Bynder BV - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bynder BV - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Bynder BV - Key news



Exhibit 51: Bynder BV - Key offerings

10.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 52: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 HP Inc.

Exhibit 62: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 82: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Open Text Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Open Text Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio