34% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Organic Fresh Food Market | Growth in Organic Farming Worldwide & Adoption of Sustainable Organic Fresh Food Production Practices | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

Organic Fresh Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Fruits and Vegetables



Meat

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The organic fresh food market share growth by the fruits and vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. The benefits of organic fruits and vegetables over regular fruits and vegetables are driving its demand from several countries including India, China, Canada, and Australia.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the organic fresh food market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71726

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing awareness about the harmful effects of artificial substances and pesticides on soil fertility is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming practices. Organic fertilizers, fungicides, and herbicides are used in organic farming which substantially improves the quality of cultivated crops. Although this type of farming is tedious and time-consuming, the high profitability of organic farming is boosting its adoption among farmers. Hence, the growth in organic farming across the world will be one of the major factors driving organic fresh food market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends & drivers and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Organic Fresh Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Organic Fresh Food Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bolthouse Farms Inc., DMH Ingredients Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic Ltd., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., The Green Labs LLC, and United Natural Foods Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Organic Fresh Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic fresh food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic fresh food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic fresh food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic fresh food market vendors

Related Reports:

Frozen Food Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share in India is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Organic Banana Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The organic banana market has the potential to grow by USD 252.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Organic Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.91% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 77.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolthouse Farms Inc., DMH Ingredients Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic Ltd., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., The Green Labs LLC, and United Natural Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio