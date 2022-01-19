34% of Growth to Originate from North America for Syringe and Needle Market | Technavio

The syringe and needle market report covers the following areas:

Syringe and Needle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Home Care



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the syringe and needle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and vaccine-preventable infectious conditions, will drive the syringe and needle market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, Smiths Group Plc, and Terumo Corp. are few of the key vendors in the syringe and needle market.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the syringe and needle market.

Increasing prevalence of critical care conditions:

One of the key drivers in the syringe and market share growth is the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions. Critical health conditions are rising globally. As a result, the demand for enteral feeding products is also rising. For instance, the prevalence of neck and head cancer is rising worldwide. Meanwhile, oral cancer is the sixth most common cancer across the world. This type of cancer develops on the tongue, oral mucosa, mouth, and oropharynx, which makes it difficult for patients to swallow food. In addition, preterm birth infants and LBW infants are at high risk of infectious diseases, early growth retardation, developmental delay, and death during infancy and childhood. Thus, the demand for syringes and needles among the end-users has increased globally.

Syringe and Needle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist syringe and needle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the syringe and needle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the syringe and needle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of syringe and needle market vendors

Syringe and Needle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, Smiths Group Plc, and Terumo Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

