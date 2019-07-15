34 Steps Toward Zero Lives Lost

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every time farmers and grain handlers step into a grain bin to remove clumped or rotting grain, they risk their lives. It only takes seconds to be completely engulfed in flowing grain or suffocated and overcome by oxygen-deficient atmospheres.

Added to the risk is a lack of equipment needed by local fire departments and emergency responders to rescue workers who have been trapped in grain bins or other storage facilities.

According to researchers at Purdue University, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported with a fatality rate of 62% in the past 50 years, with the highest, single-year incident total of 38 documented grain entrapments resulting in 18 deaths in 2014.

Nationwide created the Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, in conjunction with Grain Bin Safety Week , an advocacy program to educate those entering grain bins to implement safe entry procedures and address the lack of specialized resources available to rural fire departments, who are responding to bin entrapments. This year's campaign brings the totals to nearly 3,000 nominations and awards of grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to 111 fire departments across 26 states including Ohio since starting the program in 2014.

"We encourage farmers and grain handlers to commit to always following safe grain bin safety procedures. Nationwide will continue to build safety awareness through great collaboration with industry leaders, agricultural professionals and emergency responders," noted Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness. "It's very exciting to see such widespread interest in the mission of zero lives lost."

2019 Grain Bin Rescue Tube Recipients

Nationwide, the number one farm insurer in the United States,1, is proud to announce the 34 2019 fire departments winning Grain Bin Rescue Tubes this year:

Flemington-Raritan First Aid & Rescue Squad – Flemington, NJ

Harrington Volunteer Fire Company – Harrington, DE

Volunteer Fire Company – Landisburg Fire Company - Landisburg , PA

Fire Company - , PA New Centerville & Rural Volunteer Fire – Rockwood, PA

Dauntless Fire Company – Ebensburg, PA

Ontario County Rope Rescue Team – Canadaigua, NY

Fancher Hulberton Murray – Albion, NY

Carthage Fire Department – Lake Preston, SD

Fire Department – Lake Preston, SD Clear Lake Fire Department – Clear Lake, WI

Fire Department – Amery Fire Department – Amery, WI

Fire Department – Elsie Area Fire Department – Elsie, MI

Greenville Township Emergency Services – Apple Creek, OH

Emergency Services – Hartford Fire Department – Croton, OH

Fire Department – Wauseon Fire Department – Wauseon, OH

Fire Department – Barlow Volunteer Fire Department – Vincent, OH

Volunteer Fire Department – Rowley Fire Department– Rowley, IA

Fire Department– Welcome Fire Dept – Welcome, MN

Fire Dept – Nashville Fire Protection District – Nashville, IL

Fire Protection District – Trumann Fire Department – Trumann, AR

Fire Department – Schlater Volunteer Fire Department – Schlater, MS

Volunteer Fire Department – Collins Fire Department – Collins, MS

Fire Department – Haywood Volunteer Fire Department – Glasgow, KY

Volunteer Fire Department – Anthony Volunteer Fire Department – Anthony, KS

Volunteer Fire Department – Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Department – Deer Creek, OK

Volunteer Fire Department – Cloud Chief Fire Department – New Cordell, OK

City of Goodland Fire Department – Goodland, KS

Fire Department – Eolia Community Fire Protection District – Eolia, MO

Fire Protection District – Westran Fire and Rescue – Huntsville, MO

Versailles Rural Fire Protection District – Versailles, MO

Liberal Rural Fire Department – Liberal, MO

Bourbon County Fire District – Uniontown, KS

Fire District – Central Platte Fire Protection District – Platte City, MO

Fire Protection District – Town of Winchester Fire Department – Larsen, WI

United Hook and Ladder Company33 – New Oxford, PA

Critical Partners in Distributing Rescue Tubes

The winning fire departments will receive training upon receipt of the Grain Bin Rescue Tubes. The program is supported by Nationwide and the following generous partners:

