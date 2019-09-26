34 Top Texas Leaders Join Texas 2036 Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three dozen of Texas' most distinguished business and civic leaders have joined the board of Texas 2036, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization focused on finding data-driven solutions for some of the state's biggest long-term challenges and opportunities.

The 34 board members include business, civic, academic and philanthropic leaders from across the state. Their experience, diversity and relationships accelerate Texas 2036's efforts to engage Texans on key issues that will shape the state as it approaches its bicentennial in 2036 and works to build a future as prosperous as its past.

"The new members of our Board of Directors are highly accomplished leaders who are deeply committed to creating a better future for our fellow Texans," said Texas 2036 Founder and Chairman Tom Luce. "I'm grateful that they have joined me to lead this organization as we begin to bring more Texans into the conversation about our future."

Texas 2036 also unveiled:

A new website, www.texas2036.org, tailored to help Texans access data that the organization has collected on issues such as education, health, infrastructure and natural resources.

A new interactive, data-driven resource called the Case for Action, which provides statistics and projections that inform the challenges and opportunities facing Texas across six critical issue areas.

Also, on Saturday, September 28, Texas 2036 will host a series of free public discussions on Congress Avenue in Austin as part of the Texas Tribune Festival's "Open Congress." The sessions will cover the future of education, jobs, transportation and health, as well as a discussion contrasting the economies of Texas and California. They will feature a wide range of policy experts and legislative leaders.

"Texas 2036 exists to provide the data and analysis needed to ensure our economic success continues and expands," Texas 2036 President and CEO Margaret Spellings said. "We want to equip Texans with understandable data so they can participate in conversations about the future of this state and their communities."

The Texas 2036 Board of Directors now includes the following members:

Pat Avery , President and CEO, Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce | Port Arthur

, President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce | Ann Barnes , Senior Vice President of Health System Integration, Harris Health System | Houston

, Senior Vice President of Health System Integration, Harris Health System | Tracee Bentley , President and CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership | Midland

, President and CEO, Permian Strategic Partnership | Midland Tucker Bridwell , President, Mansefeldt Investment | Abilene

, President, Mansefeldt Investment | Aline Bass Callahan , MBA and MS Candidate, Northwestern University | Dallas

MBA and MS Candidate, | Bob Campbell , Founder and CEO, Campbell Global Services LLC | Austin

, Founder and CEO, Campbell Global Services LLC | Abel Castro , Chairman, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce | Lubbock

, Chairman, Chamber of Commerce | Amy Chronis , Houston Managing Partner, Deloitte LLC | Houston

, Houston Managing Partner, Deloitte LLC | Roberto Coronado , Senior Vice President in Charge, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas | El Paso

, Senior Vice President in Charge, Federal Reserve Bank of | Tony Cucolo , Co-chair, National Security Innovation Council | Austin

, Co-chair, National Security Innovation Council | Ed Escudero , CEO, High Desert Capital | El Paso

, CEO, High Desert Capital | Shannon Fletcher , Chief of Staff, Tarrant County District Attorney's Office | Fort Worth

, Chief of Staff, District Attorney's Office | Julieta Garcia , Former President, UT Brownsville ; Professor, UT Rio Grande Valley | Brownsville

, Former President, UT ; Professor, UT Rio Grande Valley | Andrew Hall , Managing General Partner, Gillco Energy | Amarillo

, Managing General Partner, Gillco Energy | Yvonne Ho , Partner, Bracewell LLP | Houston

, Partner, Bracewell LLP | Maynard Holt , CEO, Tudor , Pickering, Holt & Co. | Houston

, CEO, , Pickering, Holt & Co. | Hunter Hunt , CEO, Hunt Consolidated Energy LLC | Dallas

, CEO, Hunt Consolidated Energy LLC | Wallace Jefferson , Partner, Alexander Dubose & Jefferson | Austin

, Partner, & Jefferson | Ron Kirk , Senior of Counsel, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher | Dallas

, Senior of Counsel, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher | Tom Luce , Founder, Texas 2036 | Dallas

, Founder, 2036 | Cynthia Marshall , CEO, Dallas Mavericks | Dallas

, CEO, Dallas Mavericks | Scott McClelland , President, HEB | Houston

, President, HEB | Trent McKnight , Rancher, McKnight Ranch | Throckmorton

, Rancher, | Kyle Miller , Founder and Managing Partner, Silver Hill Energy Holdings LLC | Dallas

, Founder and Managing Partner, Silver Hill Energy Holdings LLC | Val LaMantia Peisen , COO and Managing Partner, L&F Distributors, LLC | McAllen

, COO and Managing Partner, L&F Distributors, LLC | Jeanne Phillips , Senior Vice President, Hunt Consolidated Inc. | Dallas

, Senior Vice President, Hunt Consolidated Inc. | Peter Rodriguez , Dean, Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University | Houston

, Dean, Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at | Matt Rose , Owner, Cross Tie Capital | Fort Worth

, Owner, Cross Tie Capital | Wynn Rosser , President and CEO, T.L.L. Temple Foundation | Lufkin

, President and CEO, T.L.L. Temple Foundation | Nicole Small , CEO, LH Capital, Inc. | Dallas

, CEO, LH Capital, Inc. | Sam L. Susser , President, Susser Holdings II L.P. | Corpus Christi

, President, Susser Holdings II L.P. | Marc Watts , President, The Friedkin Group | Houston

, President, The Friedkin Group | Graham Weston , Chairman (Retired), Rackspace | San Antonio

, Chairman (Retired), Rackspace | Zeynep Young , Venture Partner, Next Coast Ventures | Austin

Texas 2036 gratefully acknowledges the extraordinary generosity of its donors. Major supporters are listed at https://texas2036.org/partners/.

Texas 2036 is a nonprofit organization building long-term, data-driven strategies to secure Texas' continued prosperity for years to come. We engage Texans and their leaders in an honest conversation about our future, focusing on the big challenges. We offer non-partisan ideas and modern solutions that are grounded in research and data to break through the gridlock on issues that matter most to all Texans. Smart strategies and systematic changes are critical to prepare Texas for the future. For more information, visit www.texas2036.org.

