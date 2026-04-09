341 Merrill Advisors Recognized on the 2026 Barron's "Top 1,500 Financial Advisors" List. Published on March 20, 2026. Ranking based on data as of September 30, 2025.

Barron's named 9 Merrill Advisors No. 1 in their state

Key Points:

341 Merrill advisors recognized on the 2026 Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list.

on the 2026 Barron's list. Nine Merrill advisors ranked No. 1 in their state.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Barron's recognized 341 Merrill Wealth Management and Merrill Private Wealth Advisors on its annual Top 1,500 Financial Advisors List (Published on March 20, 2026. Ranking based on data as of September 30, 2025). Merrill also had 9 advisors named No. 1 in the state. This high-level representation speaks directly to the quality of Merrill's talent and their dedication to serving client needs.

"This year's recognition underscores the depth and strength of our advisor community," said Kenneth Correa, Head of Business and Client Development at Merrill. "It reflects the passion our advisors bring to their clients every day and their commitment to exceptional advice and service. We're incredibly proud of this culture and congratulate our outstanding advisors on this well‑deserved recognition."

Barron's ranked the following Merrill advisors as #1 in their respective state.

Jeff Erdmann, Greenwich, CT – #1

Rod Westmoreland, Atlanta, GA – #1

Martin Gregor, Indianapolis, IN – #1

Curtis Eustis, New Orleans, LA – #1

Kent Pearce, Towson, MD – #1

David Briegs, Bridgewater, NJ – #1

Michael Stevens, Albuquerque, NM – #1

Matthew Monger, Tulsa, OK – #1

Richard Migliore, Columbia, SC – #1

Full list: 2026 Top Advisor Rankings by State

The Barron's "Top Financial Advisors" ranking is an annual list that aims to shine a spotlight on the nation's top wealth managers[1] and raise industry standards. The rankings are based on data provided by over 7,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and methodology, visit: Barron's Top Advisors Methodology.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What is the Barron's "Top 1,500 Financial Advisors" list?

Answer: Barron's publishes four individual advisor rankings and three team or firm rankings each year aiming to shine a spotlight on the nation's top financial advisors and teams. Historically this list has been called the Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" list, as it expanded to 1,500 in 2026.

Question: What other lists have Merrill advisors appeared on this year?

Answer: Merrill advisors have appeared on the following lists so far in 2026:

Question: How does Merrill support the continued development of its advisors?

Answer: Merrill invests heavily in ongoing advisor development through training programs, practice management resources, leadership development, and access to specialists. Advisors at every career stage can receive support to deepen expertise, evolve their practices, and help serving increasingly complex client needs.

Question: How does Merrill invest in the training and development of next‑generation advisors?

Answer: Merrill has a long‑standing commitment to developing the next generation of advisors through its Advisor Development Program. The program is designed to build strong foundational skills while preparing advisors to serve increasingly complex client needs.

Question: How does Merrill's solutions, platform and technology support its advisors?

Answer: Merrill provides clients, through their advisors, with an integrated platform that brings together planning, investment, banking, and lending capabilities. Through an open‑architecture investment approach and providing access to banking capabilities, advisors have access to a broad range of solutions. Merrill continues to invest in its platform and technology, including capabilities supporting alternative investments, to help advisors navigate complexity, scale their practices, and deliver personalized advice.

Bank of America

Bank of America Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.855.3267

[email protected]

Footnotes

[1] 2026 Barron's "Top Financial Advisors" list. Opinions are Barron's, who evaluated advisors with a minimum of seven years financial services experience and employed at their current firm for at least one year. Ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Other quantitative and qualitative measures include assets under management, revenues generated for the firm, quality of practice, regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of advisor-provided data. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, endorse any advisor and do not guarantee future investment success. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

[2] 2026 Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK* Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerance vary). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and not an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the rankings study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

[3] 2026 Forbes "America's Top Women Wealth Advisors" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and should not be considered an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

[4] 2026 Forbes "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and should not be considered an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

[5] 2026 Financial Planning's "Top 40 Brokers Under 40" list is compiled using data solicited from advisors' employers. Opinions provided by Financial Planning considered advisors under 40 years old who work at an employee brokerage firm. Primary ranking is based on trailing 12-month production for each advisor. Financial Planning is a national publication serving the wealth management industry and retail brokers working in the employee channel for wirehouses and regional broker-dealers. Financial Planning's rankings do not reflect all client experiences, endorse any advisor, indicate future performance or future success and are available for client evaluation only. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Financial Planning is a trademark of Arizent. All rights reserved.

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Investing involves risk. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Asset allocation, rebalancing and diversification do not guarantee against risk in broadly declining markets.

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This material does not take into account a client's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory (including financial planning) and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. For more information about these services and their differences, speak with your Merrill financial advisor.

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The Chief Investment Office (CIO) provides thought leadership on wealth management, investment strategy and global markets; portfolio management solutions; due diligence; and solutions oversight and data analytics. CIO viewpoints are developed for Bank of America Private Bank, a division of Bank of America, N.A., ("Bank of America") and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S" or "Merrill"), a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.

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