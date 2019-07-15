343 Industries Teams Up With Wicked Cool Toys For Highly Anticipated Halo Infinite

BRISTOL, Pa., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Game on! It was announced today that 343 Industries has appointed Wicked Cool Toys as global toy licensee for the next chapter of one of the most iconic game franchises of all time, Halo® Infinite. The new game will debut in Holiday 2020 and Wicked Cool Toys is working closely with 343 Industries and the game development team so that the line of toys and collectibles are truly an offline extension of the Halo universe. Wicked Cool Toys has the rights to create several categories of toys including action figures, vehicles, playsets, plush, role play and more. Halo Infinite is being created by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices and Windows PCs, and will be optimized for the new console Project Scarlett set to debut Holiday 2020. This is an exciting opportunity for the new Halo Wicked Cool Toys line to further enhance the fan experience.

Jeremy Padawer, co-president of Wicked Cool Toys, said, "Halo Infinite is not only one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming game launches, but also truly an innovation within the gaming space, making it an incredible property to build a line of collectibles, toys, and more around." Michael Rinzler, co-president, continued, "The fandom around the Halo franchise is strongly engaged, dedicated, and excited and the Wicked Cool Toys team is looking forward to creating a line that will enable them to enjoy the story of the game well beyond the screen."

John Friend, Head of Halo Consumer Products, said, "Halo has grown from a blockbuster game to a true transmedia franchise over its nearly two decades of life, and earned a multi-generational and worldwide fan base for its heroic and epic universe. We're thrilled to be working with Wicked Cool Toys, admire their focus on quality, love their fan-centric and nimble approach, and especially their passion for gaming and Halo!"

The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite. The game continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious and unexpected directions, powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.

343 Industries is the latest global organization to collaborate with Wicked Cool Toys for a major toy partnership. Further details about the new Halo line with Wicked Cool Toys will be released later this year.

