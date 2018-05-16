35 Clinicians Awarded Invitations To Participate In Child-Parent Psychotherapy Learning Collaborative

CPP is a trauma-informed, evidence-based and relationship-based therapeutic treatment for children ages 0-6 who have early trauma history and/or are experiencing emotional, behavioral, attachment and/or mental health problems. Upon completion of the training, these clinicians will be eligible for inclusion on the national roster of trained CPP providers and will receive 19.5 continuing education credits (CEUs) from the National Association of Social Workers-Louisiana.

"There is a shortage of clinicians trained to provide CPP services in Louisiana, and we appreciate these providers for their commitment to closing that gap. This training represents a prestigious opportunity for these clinicians to advance professionally, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring evidence-based CPP services to the children of our state," said Richard Dalton, MD, Behavioral Health Medical Director for Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

LMHPs who have been accepted into the program include:

From Baton Rouge, La.: Shawn Joseph, Peak Behavioral Health; Yolanda Lowery, Adolescent and Family Counseling Services; Brittany Santora, Red Stick Pediatrics.

From Chalmette, La.: Rebecca Callaway, Adam D'Arensbourg, Michelle Hebert, and Charles Strong, The Guidance Center.

From DeRidder, La.: Sarakay Reid, Beauregard Behavioral Health Clinic.

From Gretna, La.: Kimberly Andres, The First Step Youth and Family Services; Elaine Lane, Elaine J. Lane, LPC; Yelitza Gray, Family Affairs Counseling Agency.

From Houma, La.: Anastasia Arceneaux, South Central Louisiana Human Service Authority.

From Metairie, La.: Shonell Dillon, Dillon Counseling Services.

From Monroe, La.: Carolyn Bruce, River City Professional Counseling Services; Alisa Turner, Transitions Counseling & Development Center.

From Morgan City, La.: Jamie Huffman and Brandie Levy, St. Mary Behavioral Health Center.

From New Orleans, La.: Angela Breidenstine, Tulane Dept. of Child and Adolescent Psychology; Anice Butler, Community Care Solutions; Elizabeth LeCorgne, Children's Bureau of New Orleans; Dionne Parker-George, Inspiring Hope; Natasha Pena, Enhanced Destiny Services; Renee Woods, Community Therapeutic Services.

From Plaquemine, La.: Dymphna Landry, The Village Life Center.

From Raceland, La.: Emily Callais, Lafourche Behavioral Health Center; Leighanna Fulton, Wrap Around Services of Raceland; Henry Mitchell, South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority.

From Shreveport, La.: Kristal Chambers, Assured Behavioral Concepts; Ashley Enders Clinger, Clinger Family Counseling Services; E. Mary Cone, Superior Counseling Services; Marzett Harris, Family Services Unlimited; Reneka Hayes, Metropolitan Circles; Lisa Malham, Seedlinks Behavior Management.

From Thibodaux, La.: Dawn Chadwick, Strategic Interventions; Megan Jackson Warren, Magnolia Family Services, LLC.

